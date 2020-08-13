RESTORATION WORKERS SHORT IN SUPPLY

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Restoration efforts are in full swing around the nation after devastating floods. But restoration workers are in short supply, and residents in flood-hit areas are struggling to get back on their feet.
[Pkg]
This ginseng field was submerged in water for two days after torrential rain. The plants have become swollen and can be easily pulled out of the soil. Farmers, who dedicated five years of painstaking efforts to cultivate their ginseng, have given up on restoration due to a shortage of workers.
[Soundbite] KANG YOUNG-SHIN(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "We need to find more workers, but the reality is -- only those in their 60s and older are willing to work in rural areas. They are mostly in their 60s and 70s."
An elderly couple tries desperately to prevent their rice plants from decaying using pesticides. The scorching weather makes their work even more challenging.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-OH(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "There's nothing I can do now. All my peppers became sick and fell off because of the water."
This village was swept away when the Seomjingang River broke its banks. After throwing away all destroyed household items, the house is empty. Its owner is at a loss as to how to restore his home.
[Soundbite] LIM JUNG-SEOP(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "My parents have no money whatsoever. They evacuated empty-handed in the middle of the night."
In Namwon, 600 houses were either inundated or destroyed by the recent floods, but the compensation for victims has been the same for 15 years.
[Soundbite] KIM UI-CHUL(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "It's one or two million won at most. Look at this warehouse. These rice sacks and plastic sheets for packing melons cost millions of won."
The floods have now stopped, but people who have lost their homes and livelihoods have yet to figure out how to get back on their feet.
Restoration efforts are in full swing around the nation after devastating floods. But restoration workers are in short supply, and residents in flood-hit areas are struggling to get back on their feet.
[Pkg]
This ginseng field was submerged in water for two days after torrential rain. The plants have become swollen and can be easily pulled out of the soil. Farmers, who dedicated five years of painstaking efforts to cultivate their ginseng, have given up on restoration due to a shortage of workers.
[Soundbite] KANG YOUNG-SHIN(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "We need to find more workers, but the reality is -- only those in their 60s and older are willing to work in rural areas. They are mostly in their 60s and 70s."
An elderly couple tries desperately to prevent their rice plants from decaying using pesticides. The scorching weather makes their work even more challenging.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-OH(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "There's nothing I can do now. All my peppers became sick and fell off because of the water."
This village was swept away when the Seomjingang River broke its banks. After throwing away all destroyed household items, the house is empty. Its owner is at a loss as to how to restore his home.
[Soundbite] LIM JUNG-SEOP(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "My parents have no money whatsoever. They evacuated empty-handed in the middle of the night."
In Namwon, 600 houses were either inundated or destroyed by the recent floods, but the compensation for victims has been the same for 15 years.
[Soundbite] KIM UI-CHUL(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "It's one or two million won at most. Look at this warehouse. These rice sacks and plastic sheets for packing melons cost millions of won."
The floods have now stopped, but people who have lost their homes and livelihoods have yet to figure out how to get back on their feet.
- RESTORATION WORKERS SHORT IN SUPPLY
-
- 입력 2020.08.13 (15:07)
- 수정 2020.08.13 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Restoration efforts are in full swing around the nation after devastating floods. But restoration workers are in short supply, and residents in flood-hit areas are struggling to get back on their feet.
[Pkg]
This ginseng field was submerged in water for two days after torrential rain. The plants have become swollen and can be easily pulled out of the soil. Farmers, who dedicated five years of painstaking efforts to cultivate their ginseng, have given up on restoration due to a shortage of workers.
[Soundbite] KANG YOUNG-SHIN(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "We need to find more workers, but the reality is -- only those in their 60s and older are willing to work in rural areas. They are mostly in their 60s and 70s."
An elderly couple tries desperately to prevent their rice plants from decaying using pesticides. The scorching weather makes their work even more challenging.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-OH(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "There's nothing I can do now. All my peppers became sick and fell off because of the water."
This village was swept away when the Seomjingang River broke its banks. After throwing away all destroyed household items, the house is empty. Its owner is at a loss as to how to restore his home.
[Soundbite] LIM JUNG-SEOP(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "My parents have no money whatsoever. They evacuated empty-handed in the middle of the night."
In Namwon, 600 houses were either inundated or destroyed by the recent floods, but the compensation for victims has been the same for 15 years.
[Soundbite] KIM UI-CHUL(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "It's one or two million won at most. Look at this warehouse. These rice sacks and plastic sheets for packing melons cost millions of won."
The floods have now stopped, but people who have lost their homes and livelihoods have yet to figure out how to get back on their feet.
Restoration efforts are in full swing around the nation after devastating floods. But restoration workers are in short supply, and residents in flood-hit areas are struggling to get back on their feet.
[Pkg]
This ginseng field was submerged in water for two days after torrential rain. The plants have become swollen and can be easily pulled out of the soil. Farmers, who dedicated five years of painstaking efforts to cultivate their ginseng, have given up on restoration due to a shortage of workers.
[Soundbite] KANG YOUNG-SHIN(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "We need to find more workers, but the reality is -- only those in their 60s and older are willing to work in rural areas. They are mostly in their 60s and 70s."
An elderly couple tries desperately to prevent their rice plants from decaying using pesticides. The scorching weather makes their work even more challenging.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-OH(JEOLLABUK-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "There's nothing I can do now. All my peppers became sick and fell off because of the water."
This village was swept away when the Seomjingang River broke its banks. After throwing away all destroyed household items, the house is empty. Its owner is at a loss as to how to restore his home.
[Soundbite] LIM JUNG-SEOP(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "My parents have no money whatsoever. They evacuated empty-handed in the middle of the night."
In Namwon, 600 houses were either inundated or destroyed by the recent floods, but the compensation for victims has been the same for 15 years.
[Soundbite] KIM UI-CHUL(NAMWON RESIDENT) : "It's one or two million won at most. Look at this warehouse. These rice sacks and plastic sheets for packing melons cost millions of won."
The floods have now stopped, but people who have lost their homes and livelihoods have yet to figure out how to get back on their feet.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다