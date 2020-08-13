기사 본문 영역

입력 2020.08.13
[Anchor Lead]

The government has pledged to create new types of jobs to boost youth employment. While noting the sluggish youth employment rate in July, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the government is seeking ways to develop 14 new kinds of jobs for young people. They include smart construction experts and mechanics for future cars as well as childcare managers.
The Justice Ministry plans to decriminalize abortion by revising the criminal law and an act on mother and child health. It will announce more details early next week, following a meeting of its advisory panel on gender equality. The move came after the Constitutional Court overturned a 66-year abortion ban in April last year, ruling it unconstitutional. The top court ordered that an alternative law must be legislated by December this year.
Doctors across the nation will stage a general strike tomorrow as scheduled in protest against the government's plan to increase the number of medical students. The Korean Medical Association said it will reject the Health and Welfare Ministry's proposal to set up a consultative body and push ahead with the strike, as it is clear that the ministry will not accept its demand.
