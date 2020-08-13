CLUSTER INFECTIONS CONTINUE FROM GATHERINGS News Today 입력 2020.08.13 (15:14) 수정 2020.08.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported some 50 new COVID-19 cases, as clusters of infections are continuing to grow from small gatherings. Following an outbreak of a group infection among employees of a fast food company, the government announced tougher anti-epidemic measures on wedding and funeral halls, which have emerged as a new high-risk spreader of the virus.



[Pkg]



A popular local fast food restaurant branch in Gwangjin-gu District, Seoul, was closed temporarily. Ten Lotteria employees from different chains in the capital held a meeting at the store on August 6. After the meeting, they visited two other restaurants in the area. Nine more people joined them later. On August 11, one of the Lotteria workers first tested positive for COVID-19. So far, at least eleven more infections have been reported from the group. An epidemiological investigation found that the participants were not wearing masks during their gathering.



[Soundbite] PARK YU-MI(PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR, SEOUL CITY GOV'T) : "The Seoul city government immediately dispatched a rapid response team to conduct an epidemiological investigation in collaboration with the local community health center. The building in question was closed temporarily and immediately disinfected."



A series of infections involving high school students was reported in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. Two classmates from Daeji High School tested positive, while three freshmen of another school nearby were confirmed to be infected with the virus. The five teenagers were friends. They hung out together at an Internet cafe, a cineplex and a singing room over the weekend. The two schools suspended in-person classes immediately and began online lessons. One more new case was reported from a group infection, that started at a church in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province which spread to a daycare center and Namdaemun Market. Additional cases included a family member of a Namdamun Market merchant. As a result, the accumulated number of COVID-19 patients linked to this cluster rose to 34. Quarantine authorities designated dining establishments of wedding halls as high-risk facilities with the fall wedding season approaching. Funeral halls will be required to introduce QR code-based entry log system and station employees to make sure visitors comply with quarantine measures.



[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "We will ask wedding halls to introduce electronic entry log systems and broadcast quarantine guidelines. We will also encourage people to transfer monetary gifts online instead of attending weddings. Newly married couples will be asked to give wedding guests presents, instead of meals."



The Seoul city government warned that a planned rally for Saturday by conservative organizations will be banned, if they don't voluntarily cancel it.

