CITIZENSHIP FOR DESCENDANTS OF FREEDOM FIGHTERS News Today 입력 2020.08.13 (15:17) 수정 2020.08.13 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Roughly 15,900 people have been recognized as independence patriots since Korea became independent in 1945. But many of their descendants living overseas cannot come to Korea due to various reasons. So the Ministry of Justice has granted Korean citizenship to about 20 descendants of independence patriots with foreign nationality.



[Pkg]



​[Soundbite] "This is my great-grandfather, Ha Yeong-gyu. This is his daughter and my grandmother, Ha Seon-yi."



In a single room with a kitchenette, Chae Dmitri shows the photo of his great-grandfather. The man who devoted his life to Korea's independence movement, inspired Dmitri and ensured that he always remember he is Korean.



[Soundbite] CHAE DMITRI(GREAT-GRANDSON OF HA YEONG-GYU) : "My father told me about my great-grandfather when I was young. He fought for Korea's independence."



Born in Sakhalin, Russia, Dmitri came to Korea six years ago. He received a surprise gift from the Korean government. He was recognized as a descendant of an independence patriot and was granted Korean nationality.



[Soundbite] CHAE DMITRI(GREAT-GRANDSON OF HA YEONG-GYU) : "My great-grandfather did great things for Korea. If people didn't fight for the nation's independence, nothing would have happened."



Yesterday, 21 overseas descendants of independence patriots like Chae Dmitri received the certificates of Korean nationality from the Justice Ministry. The current Nationality Act stipulates that a person who contributed greatly to Korea is eligible for special naturalization. Direct descendants of independence patriots fall into that category.



[Soundbite] SONG MI-RYEONG(GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER OF INDEPENDENCE PATRIOT PARK CHAN-IK) : "I've never forgotten about his patriotism and sacrifice. That's why I decided live as a Korean in the country that he loved and wanted to defend."



The Korean government plans to keep finding lost or forgotten independence patriots and will provide their descendants, the rights to become Korean citizens.

CITIZENSHIP FOR DESCENDANTS OF FREEDOM FIGHTERS

입력 2020.08.13 (15:17) 수정 2020.08.13 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Roughly 15,900 people have been recognized as independence patriots since Korea became independent in 1945. But many of their descendants living overseas cannot come to Korea due to various reasons. So the Ministry of Justice has granted Korean citizenship to about 20 descendants of independence patriots with foreign nationality.



[Pkg]



​[Soundbite] "This is my great-grandfather, Ha Yeong-gyu. This is his daughter and my grandmother, Ha Seon-yi."



In a single room with a kitchenette, Chae Dmitri shows the photo of his great-grandfather. The man who devoted his life to Korea's independence movement, inspired Dmitri and ensured that he always remember he is Korean.



[Soundbite] CHAE DMITRI(GREAT-GRANDSON OF HA YEONG-GYU) : "My father told me about my great-grandfather when I was young. He fought for Korea's independence."



Born in Sakhalin, Russia, Dmitri came to Korea six years ago. He received a surprise gift from the Korean government. He was recognized as a descendant of an independence patriot and was granted Korean nationality.



[Soundbite] CHAE DMITRI(GREAT-GRANDSON OF HA YEONG-GYU) : "My great-grandfather did great things for Korea. If people didn't fight for the nation's independence, nothing would have happened."



Yesterday, 21 overseas descendants of independence patriots like Chae Dmitri received the certificates of Korean nationality from the Justice Ministry. The current Nationality Act stipulates that a person who contributed greatly to Korea is eligible for special naturalization. Direct descendants of independence patriots fall into that category.



[Soundbite] SONG MI-RYEONG(GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER OF INDEPENDENCE PATRIOT PARK CHAN-IK) : "I've never forgotten about his patriotism and sacrifice. That's why I decided live as a Korean in the country that he loved and wanted to defend."



The Korean government plans to keep finding lost or forgotten independence patriots and will provide their descendants, the rights to become Korean citizens.