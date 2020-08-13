KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The National Museum of Korea will make public an old national flag that was granted by King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty to an American diplomat. Gojong bestowed the taegeukki on his foreign affairs adviser Owen Denny when he returned to the U.S. in 1890. In 1981, a descendant of Denny donated the flag to South Korea.
The National Museum of Korea will make public an old national flag that was granted by King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty to an American diplomat. Gojong bestowed the taegeukki on his foreign affairs adviser Owen Denny when he returned to the U.S. in 1890. In 1981, a descendant of Denny donated the flag to South Korea.
- OLD NATIONAL FLAG TO BE PUT UP IN MUSEUM
-
- 입력 2020.08.13 (15:19)
- 수정 2020.08.13 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
The National Museum of Korea will make public an old national flag that was granted by King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty to an American diplomat. Gojong bestowed the taegeukki on his foreign affairs adviser Owen Denny when he returned to the U.S. in 1890. In 1981, a descendant of Denny donated the flag to South Korea.
The National Museum of Korea will make public an old national flag that was granted by King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty to an American diplomat. Gojong bestowed the taegeukki on his foreign affairs adviser Owen Denny when he returned to the U.S. in 1890. In 1981, a descendant of Denny donated the flag to South Korea.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다