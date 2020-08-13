OLD NATIONAL FLAG TO BE PUT UP IN MUSEUM News Today 입력 2020.08.13 (15:19) 수정 2020.08.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Museum of Korea will make public an old national flag that was granted by King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty to an American diplomat. Gojong bestowed the taegeukki on his foreign affairs adviser Owen Denny when he returned to the U.S. in 1890. In 1981, a descendant of Denny donated the flag to South Korea.

