[Anchor Lead]
A closed national road in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do Province, has been transformed into a luge center, becoming the first such facility to be created on a closed road.
This mountain slope is located in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do Province. There is a two-lane meandering road on the slope. It's National Road No. 42, which is now closed. Small sleds known as a "luge" run on the road. With their maximum speed reaching 60 kilometers an hour, they can run as fast as cars. When the wind blows in the right direction, their speed goes up even more.
[Soundbite] YOO MI-SEON(WONJU RESIDENT) : "Because of the hill it's even more fun. Riding downhill was thrilling. I enjoyed speed."
The government of Hoengseong County launched the creation of the luge center in 2018. The county was the first in the nation to build such a facility on a closed road with minimum financial investment. Measuring 12 meters wide and 2.4 kilometers long, it's the longest single luge track in Korea. Mats and nets have been installed all over the track to ensure safety.
[Soundbite] CHANG YOO-JIN(HOENGSEONG COUNTY GOVERNMENT) : "The track includes waterfalls, a wonderland section and a themed park section. Visitors can have a truly thrilling luge-riding experience here."
Hoengseong County plans to promote the luge center into a regional tourist attraction along with other local sights.
CLOSED NATIONAL ROAD TURNED INTO LUGE CENTER
입력 2020.08.13 (15:19)
수정 2020.08.13 (16:46)
