BEACHES DEMONSTRATE AGGRESSIVE QUARANTINE MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.08.18 (15:03) 수정 2020.08.18 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Unlike the capital region where virus cases have surged, some beaches in Korea crowded with vacationers are demonstrating successful quarantine efforts, which have caught the eye of foreign media. The BBC has cited the example of Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung. The report mentioned 3 key rules to the quarantine success - precheck the crowd, disperse the crowd and encourage safe behavior on site.



[Pkg]



Vacationers are lined up at the entrance of Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung.



[Soundbite] "We will check your temperatures before you enter!"



Visitor logs are filled in to verify personal information. Temperature checks are also carried out. After these two steps, everyone gets what's called a safety band before being allowed into the beach. It goes without saying that wearing a mask is a must. Masks are given out to those without one.



[Soundbite] AN JEONG-HEE(VACATIONER) : "It's not much of a hassle. I feel safe so it's good."



To restrict access, fences are put up along a seaside walk trail, stretching nearly 2 kilometers. Parasols are installed two meters away from each other. Beach facilities, including laboratories and photo zones where tourists can take pictures, are sterilized frequently. Safety officials constantly go around the beach urging visitors to observe quarantine guidelines.



[Soundbite] SIM GYU-SEONG(VACATIONER) : "I feel less nervous as officials check on mask wearing. I think I can enjoy my time here."



A drone is mobilized to broadcast announcements.



[Soundbite] "Please wear a mask and practice social distancing!"



The drone equipped with a speaker flies across the beach, reminding people to wear masks and practice social distancing.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-GYEONG(GANGNEUNG CITY) : "People might take off their masks while swimming and due to the heat. So we continue to issue broadcasts using a drone targeting crowded areas and people not wearing a mask."



The government is also operating a three tier light system, similar to traffic lights, to indicate crowd density in an effort to disperse beachgoers. The system shows crowd density at 50 beaches nationwide in real time to encourage vacationers to visit less crowded beaches. Jeollanamdo Province has even introduced an advance reservation system. The BBC has highlighted such measures asan example of how to stay safe during the pandemic. No COVID-19 infection has yet been reported at a Korean beach. However, as more visitors are expected during the heatwave, even more thorough quarantine management will be necessary.

BEACHES DEMONSTRATE AGGRESSIVE QUARANTINE MEASURES

입력 2020.08.18 (15:03) 수정 2020.08.18 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Unlike the capital region where virus cases have surged, some beaches in Korea crowded with vacationers are demonstrating successful quarantine efforts, which have caught the eye of foreign media. The BBC has cited the example of Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung. The report mentioned 3 key rules to the quarantine success - precheck the crowd, disperse the crowd and encourage safe behavior on site.



[Pkg]



Vacationers are lined up at the entrance of Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung.



[Soundbite] "We will check your temperatures before you enter!"



Visitor logs are filled in to verify personal information. Temperature checks are also carried out. After these two steps, everyone gets what's called a safety band before being allowed into the beach. It goes without saying that wearing a mask is a must. Masks are given out to those without one.



[Soundbite] AN JEONG-HEE(VACATIONER) : "It's not much of a hassle. I feel safe so it's good."



To restrict access, fences are put up along a seaside walk trail, stretching nearly 2 kilometers. Parasols are installed two meters away from each other. Beach facilities, including laboratories and photo zones where tourists can take pictures, are sterilized frequently. Safety officials constantly go around the beach urging visitors to observe quarantine guidelines.



[Soundbite] SIM GYU-SEONG(VACATIONER) : "I feel less nervous as officials check on mask wearing. I think I can enjoy my time here."



A drone is mobilized to broadcast announcements.



[Soundbite] "Please wear a mask and practice social distancing!"



The drone equipped with a speaker flies across the beach, reminding people to wear masks and practice social distancing.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-GYEONG(GANGNEUNG CITY) : "People might take off their masks while swimming and due to the heat. So we continue to issue broadcasts using a drone targeting crowded areas and people not wearing a mask."



The government is also operating a three tier light system, similar to traffic lights, to indicate crowd density in an effort to disperse beachgoers. The system shows crowd density at 50 beaches nationwide in real time to encourage vacationers to visit less crowded beaches. Jeollanamdo Province has even introduced an advance reservation system. The BBC has highlighted such measures asan example of how to stay safe during the pandemic. No COVID-19 infection has yet been reported at a Korean beach. However, as more visitors are expected during the heatwave, even more thorough quarantine management will be necessary.