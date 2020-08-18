KIM DAE-JUNG'S AUDIO FILE UNVEILED News Today 입력 2020.08.18 (15:11) 수정 2020.08.18 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On Tuesday Korea marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of late President Kim Dae-jung, the first Korean to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. One of the famous sayings of the late president was "conscience in action." An audio file containing Kim Dae-jung's criticism of the dictatorial rule 45 years ago has been disclosed to the public for the first time.



[Pkg]



​A large crowd has gathered to hear the speech of late President Kim Dae-jung at a lecture celebrating the fifth anniversary of the publication of the monthly magazine "The Sound of Seeds.” Kim's address contained a phrase that remains famous to this day.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF APRIL 1975 PUBLIC ADDRESS) : "A conscience that does not take action is ultimately on the side of evil. One should be ashamed to just sit and watch. Servility is the greatest sin. The people must think and take action to survive."



He appealed to the public to stand up against the Yushin regime, as if foreseeing the government's emergency measure to oppress pro-democracy movements that would be issued a month after this speech.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF APRIL 1975 PUBLIC ADDRESS) : "Those who can come forward and fight must do so. Those who can't, should do it at least anonymously by mail or phone to encourage those who are fighting for democracy and keep their spirits up."



The public welcomed Kim Dae-jung's address with loud cheers and applause.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF APRIL 1975 PUBLIC ADDRESS) : "I guarantee that our democracy will be restored no matter what."



It's the first time the audio clip of the only public address made during the Yushin regime was disclosed in the nation.



[Soundbite] CHANG SHIN-KI(YONSEI UNIVERSITY KIM DAE-JUNG LIBRARY) : "It was a shortened version of his political slogan about "conscience in action." He emphasized that without strong determination and action the Korean nation cannot achieve democracy."



Three decades later, in 2009, just two months prior to his passing, the late president mentioned his famous phrase again in what became his final public address.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF JUNE 2009 ADDRESS) : "A conscience that does not take action is on the side of evil."

KIM DAE-JUNG'S AUDIO FILE UNVEILED

입력 2020.08.18 (15:11) 수정 2020.08.18 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On Tuesday Korea marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of late President Kim Dae-jung, the first Korean to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. One of the famous sayings of the late president was "conscience in action." An audio file containing Kim Dae-jung's criticism of the dictatorial rule 45 years ago has been disclosed to the public for the first time.



[Pkg]



​A large crowd has gathered to hear the speech of late President Kim Dae-jung at a lecture celebrating the fifth anniversary of the publication of the monthly magazine "The Sound of Seeds.” Kim's address contained a phrase that remains famous to this day.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF APRIL 1975 PUBLIC ADDRESS) : "A conscience that does not take action is ultimately on the side of evil. One should be ashamed to just sit and watch. Servility is the greatest sin. The people must think and take action to survive."



He appealed to the public to stand up against the Yushin regime, as if foreseeing the government's emergency measure to oppress pro-democracy movements that would be issued a month after this speech.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF APRIL 1975 PUBLIC ADDRESS) : "Those who can come forward and fight must do so. Those who can't, should do it at least anonymously by mail or phone to encourage those who are fighting for democracy and keep their spirits up."



The public welcomed Kim Dae-jung's address with loud cheers and applause.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF APRIL 1975 PUBLIC ADDRESS) : "I guarantee that our democracy will be restored no matter what."



It's the first time the audio clip of the only public address made during the Yushin regime was disclosed in the nation.



[Soundbite] CHANG SHIN-KI(YONSEI UNIVERSITY KIM DAE-JUNG LIBRARY) : "It was a shortened version of his political slogan about "conscience in action." He emphasized that without strong determination and action the Korean nation cannot achieve democracy."



Three decades later, in 2009, just two months prior to his passing, the late president mentioned his famous phrase again in what became his final public address.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-JUNG(LATE PRESIDENT, AUDIO OF JUNE 2009 ADDRESS) : "A conscience that does not take action is on the side of evil."