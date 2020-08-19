GOVT URGENTLY STEPS UP QUARANTINE GUIDELINES News Today 입력 2020.08.19 (15:12) 수정 2020.08.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government issued an urgent statement Tuesday alerting stepped-up quarantine guidelines based on the belief that the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea is currently at a critical juncture. Level 2 social distancing which applied to Seoul and Gyeonggido Province has been expanded to Incheon. All churches in the capital area must now shift to noncontact worship services only.



[Pkg]



​Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun first urged people who took part in Saturday's Liberation Day rallies to get tested for the virus.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The country is at a critical point where failure to control current conditions can lead to a rapid nationwide COVID-19 spread."



Level 2 social distancing measures which were in effect in Seoul and Gyeonggido Province have now been expanded to Incheon. 12 types of facilities considered at high risk of infection such as clubs, singing rooms, buffets and Internet cafes as well as indoor public facilities including libraries and museums have suspended operations. Under the tightened measures, indoor gatherings of over 50 people and outdoor events of over 100 are also banned. Churches in the capital area are only allowed to hold online worship services, and are banned from holding other meetings or activities. The new guidelines became effective as of Wednesday.



[Soundbite] "Please remember the latest stepped-up distancing measures represent the final "choice" in protecting our daily lives and loved ones."



The Prime Minister asked citizens to acknowledge the sense of crisis and stay at home if possible and only leave for essential outings such as going to work. He also warned, sterner measures such as raising social distancing to level 3 would be inevitable if quarantine control fails to be effective.



[Soundbite] "Prosecution, police and local authorities should take swift, stern action against violators."



The government emphasized, any action that disrupts anti-virus efforts will be firmly dealt with, to uphold the rule of law and ensure public safety.

