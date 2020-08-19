KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
As weddings with more than 50 guests are banned in the Seoul metropolitan area between today and August 30th, the Fair Trade Commission asked the Wedding Halls Association today, to comply to customers' requests to delay or lower the minimum number of guests without imposing penalties. The Commission explained that such a request was made since the contract to guarantee the minimum number of guests for meals is likely to cause most trouble.
All Public Information In-One, a management information disclosure system for public agencies better known as ALIO, reported today that 74,681 employees of 363 public agencies affiliated with government ministries worked from home in the first half of this year, up 53 times from last year's figure of 1,408. According to ALIO's analysis, the explosive rise of people working from home is attributed to the efforts by public agencies and private companies to stop the spread of COVID-19 since earlier this year.
[Anchor Lead]
