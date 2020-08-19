HOT WEATHER MAKES RESTORATION EFFORTS DIFFICULT News Today 입력 2020.08.19 (15:17) 수정 2020.08.19 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Next we take a look at restoration efforts in areas hit hard by recent floods. One of them is Cheorwon in Gangwon-do Province, where restoration has been slow due to the hot weather.



[Pkg]



A flooded village in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province. The water has receded and the scorching weather began. Volunteers take out drenched furniture to let it dry in the sun. They work hard to remove stains and mold. Building walls are painted anew. The whole village is damp because of the scorching weather that began as soon as the monsoon rain stopped. Many people are drenched in sweat.



[Soundbite]CHUNG HEON-CHUL(KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR POWER) : "I keep sweating profusely. It would have been easier for people working to restore the village if it wasn't this hot, but the weather is not on our side."



Because of high humidity due to flooding, houses remain damp even in the hot weather. It's going to take a while to dry the walls and floor. Residents have meals with no proper tables and chairs. They just spread newspaper on the cement floor.



[Soundbite] YOON EUN-SOOK(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "It's getting hot and restoration is slow. We're exhausted, and there's no place to hide from the heat."



It's stifling inside, but they can't use electric fans as power is not yet restored. Even temporary shelters are full to capacity, making it difficult for many residents to hide from the heat.



[Soundbite] YOO JI-WON(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "Everything is wet. I'm using newspaper and plastic sheets, but they also become damp in the morning. I don't feel rested when I get up in the morning. It's hard."



After devastating floods, residents in affected areas are now having a hard time because of the unbearably hot weather.

HOT WEATHER MAKES RESTORATION EFFORTS DIFFICULT

입력 2020.08.19 (15:17) 수정 2020.08.19 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Next we take a look at restoration efforts in areas hit hard by recent floods. One of them is Cheorwon in Gangwon-do Province, where restoration has been slow due to the hot weather.



[Pkg]



A flooded village in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province. The water has receded and the scorching weather began. Volunteers take out drenched furniture to let it dry in the sun. They work hard to remove stains and mold. Building walls are painted anew. The whole village is damp because of the scorching weather that began as soon as the monsoon rain stopped. Many people are drenched in sweat.



[Soundbite]CHUNG HEON-CHUL(KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR POWER) : "I keep sweating profusely. It would have been easier for people working to restore the village if it wasn't this hot, but the weather is not on our side."



Because of high humidity due to flooding, houses remain damp even in the hot weather. It's going to take a while to dry the walls and floor. Residents have meals with no proper tables and chairs. They just spread newspaper on the cement floor.



[Soundbite] YOON EUN-SOOK(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "It's getting hot and restoration is slow. We're exhausted, and there's no place to hide from the heat."



It's stifling inside, but they can't use electric fans as power is not yet restored. Even temporary shelters are full to capacity, making it difficult for many residents to hide from the heat.



[Soundbite] YOO JI-WON(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "Everything is wet. I'm using newspaper and plastic sheets, but they also become damp in the morning. I don't feel rested when I get up in the morning. It's hard."



After devastating floods, residents in affected areas are now having a hard time because of the unbearably hot weather.