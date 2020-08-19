KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Next we take a look at restoration efforts in areas hit hard by recent floods. One of them is Cheorwon in Gangwon-do Province, where restoration has been slow due to the hot weather.
[Pkg]
A flooded village in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province. The water has receded and the scorching weather began. Volunteers take out drenched furniture to let it dry in the sun. They work hard to remove stains and mold. Building walls are painted anew. The whole village is damp because of the scorching weather that began as soon as the monsoon rain stopped. Many people are drenched in sweat.
[Soundbite]CHUNG HEON-CHUL(KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR POWER) : "I keep sweating profusely. It would have been easier for people working to restore the village if it wasn't this hot, but the weather is not on our side."
Because of high humidity due to flooding, houses remain damp even in the hot weather. It's going to take a while to dry the walls and floor. Residents have meals with no proper tables and chairs. They just spread newspaper on the cement floor.
[Soundbite] YOON EUN-SOOK(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "It's getting hot and restoration is slow. We're exhausted, and there's no place to hide from the heat."
It's stifling inside, but they can't use electric fans as power is not yet restored. Even temporary shelters are full to capacity, making it difficult for many residents to hide from the heat.
[Soundbite] YOO JI-WON(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "Everything is wet. I'm using newspaper and plastic sheets, but they also become damp in the morning. I don't feel rested when I get up in the morning. It's hard."
After devastating floods, residents in affected areas are now having a hard time because of the unbearably hot weather.
- HOT WEATHER MAKES RESTORATION EFFORTS DIFFICULT
