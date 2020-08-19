KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced today that the jeonse-to-monthly-rental conversion ratio will be lowered to 2.5% from the current 4%. Hong said that the decision came after considering landlords' mortgage loan interest rates and the fact that the current 4% rate could put a heavier burden on renters by facilitating homeowners to turn their jeonse contracts into monthly rental ones.
- NEW GUIDELINES ON REAL ESTATE POLICY
- 입력 2020.08.19 (15:19)
- 수정 2020.08.19 (16:46)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced today that the jeonse-to-monthly-rental conversion ratio will be lowered to 2.5% from the current 4%. Hong said that the decision came after considering landlords' mortgage loan interest rates and the fact that the current 4% rate could put a heavier burden on renters by facilitating homeowners to turn their jeonse contracts into monthly rental ones.
