NEW GUIDELINES ON REAL ESTATE POLICY News Today 입력 2020.08.19 (15:19) 수정 2020.08.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced today that the jeonse-to-monthly-rental conversion ratio will be lowered to 2.5% from the current 4%. Hong said that the decision came after considering landlords' mortgage loan interest rates and the fact that the current 4% rate could put a heavier burden on renters by facilitating homeowners to turn their jeonse contracts into monthly rental ones.

