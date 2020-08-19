POLICES PROMOTING INTER-KOREAN RELATIONS News Today 입력 2020.08.19 (15:22) 수정 2020.08.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Unification is pushing for revising the law to promote the stalled inter-Korean relations. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appears to be concerned, as the move could be in violation of the U.N. sanctions against North Korea. The controversy surrounding the revision will likely continue to escalate.



[Pkg]



The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act was enacted three decades ago. Early this year, the Unification Ministry began a push to revise the law, citing changes in the situation on the Peninsula. The goal was to provide a legal ground for promoting cross-border activities. However, last month the Foreign Ministry expressed concerns about the move. It says the stipulation permitting inter-Korean economic, social and cultural cooperation could be misinterpreted as "collaboration with North Korea" banned by the U.N. The Foreign Ministry pointed out, articles regarding the establishment of an office in the North at the unification minister's approval and financial support from the South Korean government for businesses cooperating with the regime could also be in violation of the U.N. sanctions. The Ministry suggested that international sanctions against the reclusive state must be stipulated. Controversy over the revision of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act seems inevitable.



[Soundbite] CHUNG JIN-SUK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "It's highly regrettable that the Unification Ministry wants to proceed with the revision of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act even though the Foreign Ministry has pointed out it could be in violation of UNSC sanctions."



The Unification Ministry rebutted by highlighting the current law already stipulates international sanctions and that legislating domestic laws is a matter of national sovereignty. The ministry added it will announce legislation within this month.



[Soundbite] LIM SUNG-TAEK(N. KOREA INVESTMENT CONSULTING CENTER JIPYONG) : "The U.N. sanctions ban specific actions. Therefore, an abstract law alone cannot be seen as a violation. Saying that a revised law is in violation of the sanctions would be inaccurate."



Earlier, the Foreign Ministry pointed out that "small trade" with North Korea promoted by the Unification Ministry should also be thoroughly reviewed to check if it runs counter to the U.N. sanctions.

