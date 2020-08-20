SEOUL CITY SEES SPIKE IN COVID-19 INFECTIONS News Today 입력 2020.08.20 (15:03) 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul has seen the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic, with more than 150 people testing positive in a single day. Seoul City Hall has been closed as one of its officials was found to have COVID-19. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is warning this week is going to be critical and urging the public to follow social distancing guidelines.



[Pkg]



​On Wednesday 151 people in Seoul tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the South Korean capital to 2,360. That's more than the 146 cases recorded last Saturday and the most cases recorded in the city in a single day since the pandemic began. Of those, 150 cases were local, with more than half of them being related to Sarang Jeil Presbyterian Church. Infections originating from churches continue to spread nationwide. Nowon-gu District of Seoul and Yongin City have each recorded three more cases related to churches, while Yangcheon-gu District has one more case. Forty-one cases are of an unknown origin, while 17 others have different sources of infection. One member of Kumnan Methodist Church, known to have 140,000 members, has also tested positive. Some 170 members who attended the same church service with the infected person have been tested. Their results are expected on Thursday. The number of quarantined people in Seoul has grown to 758, and hospitals topped 80 percent capacity on Wednesday. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched all-out quarantine efforts as this week is going to be critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the nation. To prevent additional infections at Sarang Jeil Presbyterian Church, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is conducting in-depth epidemiological surveys and has vowed to demand compensation from those who refuse to comply with prevention measures.



[Soundbite] SEO JUNG-HYUP(SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT) : "We will take stern measures to demand compensation not only from Sarang Jeil Presbyterian Church but also from individuals for causing a waste of administrative resources by avoiding testing and epidemiological surveys, providing false testimonies and refusing to comply."



Seoul citizens who attended mass rallies in Gwanghwamun on August 8 and 15 have been ordered to undergo testing. Authorities have also opened more quarantine centers for those with light symptoms, including the Taenung National Training Center. A local fire academy will also open soon as a quarantine facility. An official in Seoul City Hall tested positive on Wednesday, prompting the closure and disinfection of the entire building. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is warning that this week is going to be critical and urging the public to follow social distancing rules.

