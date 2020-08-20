POLITICAL SECTOR ALARMED BY RESURGENCE OF VIRUS

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The political sector is seriously alarmed by the explosive spread of the coronavirus. Lee Nak-yon, who is running in the Democratic party's leadership race, tested negative for the virus after he had indirect contact with a patient. But Lee has to self-isolate for two weeks. It seems inevitable for the ruling party to reschedule its upcoming national convention and related events. Here is more.
Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Nak-yon came into indirect contact with a COVID-19 patient while appearing on a CBS radio show. He tested negative for the virus on Wednesday morning, but was ordered by a public health center to self-quarantine until noon of August 31. His absence will likely affect the ruling party's leadership election schedule and national convention set for August 29. The former prime minister is leading the pack in the party leadership race. Following the cancellation of a debate set to take place on Wednesday, delegate conferences in Seoul, Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon will also likely be rescheduled. While apologizing for the disruption, Lee said that for now, it is more important to strictly abide by quarantine rules. Previously, the ruling bloc decided to downscale the national convention and hold a virtual one.
[Soundbite] JANG CHUL-MIN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPOKESPERSON) : "We have to go online in this situation."
Amid the resurgence in coronavirus infections, the National Assembly went into emergency mode. It limited the number of lawmakers attending a confirmation hearing on the nominee for the new chief of the National Tax Service.
[Soundbite] YOON HU-DUK(CHAIRMAN, PARLIAMENTARY STRATEGY AND FINANCE COMMITTEE) : "Rep. Yong Hye-in attended the morning session. But she had to leave early for personal reasons."
Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party left during the hearing, due to the possibility that she might have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient. The National Assembly is expected to postpone or hold August's extra parliamentary session in a smaller, non-contact manner.
POLITICAL SECTOR ALARMED BY RESURGENCE OF VIRUS
입력 2020.08.20
- 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)
