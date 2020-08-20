KIM CHONG-IN APOLOGIZES OVER GWANGJU UPRISING News Today 입력 2020.08.20 (15:08) 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



United Future Party interim chief Kim Chong-in paid homage at a national cemetery in Gwangju dedicated to pro-democracy fighters. He apologized for his party members' denial of the Gwangju pro-democracy movement. However, he expressed reservations about punishing them.



[Pkg]



​The interim chief of the conservative party knelt at the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju for the first time to pay homage to those who were killed in the Gwangju pro-democracy movement. He apologized for his participation in Chun Doo-hwan's State Emergency Response Commission and sought forgiveness by saying the perpetrators were unlikely to come forward and apologize.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM CHIEF OF UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "I am kneeling down on behalf of that era, as we can't expect an apology from those in power."



The opposition party chief also apologized for his party members' denial of the Gwangju Uprising.



[Soundbite] "Even some of our party members were among them. We cannot deny a significant historic fact under the pretext of freedom of expression."



Regarding the demand of the mother of one of the victims to dismiss Rep. Kim Jin-tae and Kim Sun-rye for their denigrating remarks, Kim Chong-in promised to take stern measures.



[Soundbite] CHOO HYE-SUNG(BEREAVED FAMILY OF GWANGJU UPRISING VICTIM) : "They hurt us and killed our children 40 years ago. They must pay for their crimes."



[Soundbite] "I will do my best to prevent this from happening again."



[Soundbite] "As far as I know, those who made denigrating remarks are not at the front line of our party anymore."



Kim maintains his stance that the Democratic Party's move to enact a law on finding the truth about the Gwangju Uprising, punishing those who distort history, and improving treatment for pro-democracy activists will be negotiated by the two parties.



[Soundbite] "I believe we will cooperate as much as possible."



The United Future Party's stance has not changed much since its floor leader, Joo Ho-young, visited Gwangju. Some of the party members oppose the proposed law by saying that providing compensation to the Gwangju Uprising participants only would be unfair toward other people of distinguished service, and that punishing people for distorting history could be in violation of the Constitution. Kim Chong-in visited the Gwangju Nationa Cemetery three times back in 2016 while serving as the Democratic Party's emergency committee chief.

