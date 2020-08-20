NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.08.20 (15:11) 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



In a ministerial meeting on the Korean New Deal Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced a plan to create a fund of 400 billion won by 2024 to support promising digital companies. The minister also said that the government will also seek data standardization and set guidelines for data transactions.

Six Russian military airplanes violated South Korea's air defense zone on early Wednesday. They entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone near South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets in the East Sea and stayed there for 20 minutes before flying into Japan's air defense zone. The South Korean Air Force took a response measure immediately by dispatching fighter jets and giving warnings. The Russian violation comes after the U.S. recently flew six strategic bombers near the Korean Peninsula.

Statistics Korea says South Korean households' monthly average income increased 4.8 percent year on year to about 5.27 million won in the second quarter of this year. The statistics agency analyzed the growth is mainly due to some 80 percent jump in transfer income, which includes COVID-19-related government disaster relief payments. By contrast, earned income and business income each dropped 5.3 percent and 4.6 percent from the same period last year.

