PROTEST BY VICTIMS OF DAM WATER RELEASE News Today 입력 2020.08.20 (15:12) 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It looks like it would take a long time to heal the wounds left by the long torrential rains. Victims of the Yongdam Dam water release in Jeollabuk-do have taken their protest directly to a flood control office of the Korea Water Resources Corporation yesterday, causing violent clashes at the state-run agency responsible for the flood.



[Pkg]



​[Soundbite] "Step down! Step down!"



Police barricade was taken down at the start of the demonstration and officers clashed with protesters trying to enter the government building. Flood victims threw apples, peaches and peppers they raised with care. The crops were ruined when water was released from Yongdam Dam in Jeollabuk-do province on August 8th.



[Soundbite] WOO JAE-SUK(FLOODED FARM OWNER, GEUMSAN-GUN COUNTY, CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO PROV.) : "You ruined everything we've worked so hard for. It's not like you can bring them all back?"



Roughly 300 residents from the flood-hit areas came to protest in front of the Geum River Flood Control Center of the Korea Water Resources Corporation. The protesters claimed the flood control office's failure to adjust the dam's water level destroyed crops and caused immense losses. They demanded an official apology. Their protest grew even stronger after being denied a meeting with the director of the flood control office.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-MAN(DIVISION OF FORECAST CONTROL, GEUM RIVER FLOOD CONTROL OFFICE) : "We didn't think it would flood. (That's ridiculous. That means you're not managing the dam properly.)"



The Environment ministry commissioned private experts to investigate the cause, but the residents are demanding immediate compensation. The conflict sparked by the dam water release and subsequent flooding is likely to persist, as the protesting farmers vow to continue with large-scale demonstrations unless authorities come up with practical measures.

