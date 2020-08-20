FENCING ATHLETE PREPARES FOR HER FINAL OLYMPICS

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Next we're going to meet with a fencing athletes who checks the number of COVID-19 cases daily as she looks forward to the final Olympic participation in her life.
[Pkg]
The national fencing championship finally opened in August after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The oldest member of the national fencing team, Jeon Hee-sook, is busy preparing for the big event. She originally planned to participate in the Olympic Games for the last time in her life before she retires, but now she has to wait another year. The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro left Jeon in tears.
[Soundbite] JEON HEE-SOOK(NATIONAL FENCING ATHLETE (DURING RIO OLYMPICS)) : "I prepared hard, but my efforts were all in vain because of the referee's decision."
After winning gold in the Asian Games, Jeon was determined to try her luck again at the Olympics, but her plan hit a snag because of the coronavirus pandemic.
[Soundbite] "It's discouraging to think that the Olympics could be canceled because of the pandemic. It's worrisome."
Jeon checks the number of COVID-19 global cases daily.
[Soundbite] "I check the number of cases several times a day on my phone. I pray every day that there would be fewer cases."
The Korean national fencing team has won zero Olympic medals in women's foil individual fencing since Nam Hyun-hee's silver medal 12 years ago. Jeon Hee-sook wants to wrap up her fencing career in the Tokyo Olympics with tears of joy on her face.
[Soundbite] "There are tears of joy, too, when you're very happy. I want to win a medal and cry with happiness."
Next we're going to meet with a fencing athletes who checks the number of COVID-19 cases daily as she looks forward to the final Olympic participation in her life.
[Pkg]
The national fencing championship finally opened in August after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The oldest member of the national fencing team, Jeon Hee-sook, is busy preparing for the big event. She originally planned to participate in the Olympic Games for the last time in her life before she retires, but now she has to wait another year. The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro left Jeon in tears.
[Soundbite] JEON HEE-SOOK(NATIONAL FENCING ATHLETE (DURING RIO OLYMPICS)) : "I prepared hard, but my efforts were all in vain because of the referee's decision."
After winning gold in the Asian Games, Jeon was determined to try her luck again at the Olympics, but her plan hit a snag because of the coronavirus pandemic.
[Soundbite] "It's discouraging to think that the Olympics could be canceled because of the pandemic. It's worrisome."
Jeon checks the number of COVID-19 global cases daily.
[Soundbite] "I check the number of cases several times a day on my phone. I pray every day that there would be fewer cases."
The Korean national fencing team has won zero Olympic medals in women's foil individual fencing since Nam Hyun-hee's silver medal 12 years ago. Jeon Hee-sook wants to wrap up her fencing career in the Tokyo Olympics with tears of joy on her face.
[Soundbite] "There are tears of joy, too, when you're very happy. I want to win a medal and cry with happiness."
- FENCING ATHLETE PREPARES FOR HER FINAL OLYMPICS
-
- 입력 2020.08.20 (15:14)
- 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Next we're going to meet with a fencing athletes who checks the number of COVID-19 cases daily as she looks forward to the final Olympic participation in her life.
[Pkg]
The national fencing championship finally opened in August after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The oldest member of the national fencing team, Jeon Hee-sook, is busy preparing for the big event. She originally planned to participate in the Olympic Games for the last time in her life before she retires, but now she has to wait another year. The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro left Jeon in tears.
[Soundbite] JEON HEE-SOOK(NATIONAL FENCING ATHLETE (DURING RIO OLYMPICS)) : "I prepared hard, but my efforts were all in vain because of the referee's decision."
After winning gold in the Asian Games, Jeon was determined to try her luck again at the Olympics, but her plan hit a snag because of the coronavirus pandemic.
[Soundbite] "It's discouraging to think that the Olympics could be canceled because of the pandemic. It's worrisome."
Jeon checks the number of COVID-19 global cases daily.
[Soundbite] "I check the number of cases several times a day on my phone. I pray every day that there would be fewer cases."
The Korean national fencing team has won zero Olympic medals in women's foil individual fencing since Nam Hyun-hee's silver medal 12 years ago. Jeon Hee-sook wants to wrap up her fencing career in the Tokyo Olympics with tears of joy on her face.
[Soundbite] "There are tears of joy, too, when you're very happy. I want to win a medal and cry with happiness."
Next we're going to meet with a fencing athletes who checks the number of COVID-19 cases daily as she looks forward to the final Olympic participation in her life.
[Pkg]
The national fencing championship finally opened in August after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The oldest member of the national fencing team, Jeon Hee-sook, is busy preparing for the big event. She originally planned to participate in the Olympic Games for the last time in her life before she retires, but now she has to wait another year. The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro left Jeon in tears.
[Soundbite] JEON HEE-SOOK(NATIONAL FENCING ATHLETE (DURING RIO OLYMPICS)) : "I prepared hard, but my efforts were all in vain because of the referee's decision."
After winning gold in the Asian Games, Jeon was determined to try her luck again at the Olympics, but her plan hit a snag because of the coronavirus pandemic.
[Soundbite] "It's discouraging to think that the Olympics could be canceled because of the pandemic. It's worrisome."
Jeon checks the number of COVID-19 global cases daily.
[Soundbite] "I check the number of cases several times a day on my phone. I pray every day that there would be fewer cases."
The Korean national fencing team has won zero Olympic medals in women's foil individual fencing since Nam Hyun-hee's silver medal 12 years ago. Jeon Hee-sook wants to wrap up her fencing career in the Tokyo Olympics with tears of joy on her face.
[Soundbite] "There are tears of joy, too, when you're very happy. I want to win a medal and cry with happiness."
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다