FENCING ATHLETE PREPARES FOR HER FINAL OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2020.08.20 (15:14) 수정 2020.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Next we're going to meet with a fencing athletes who checks the number of COVID-19 cases daily as she looks forward to the final Olympic participation in her life.



[Pkg]



The national fencing championship finally opened in August after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The oldest member of the national fencing team, Jeon Hee-sook, is busy preparing for the big event. She originally planned to participate in the Olympic Games for the last time in her life before she retires, but now she has to wait another year. The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro left Jeon in tears.



[Soundbite] JEON HEE-SOOK(NATIONAL FENCING ATHLETE (DURING RIO OLYMPICS)) : "I prepared hard, but my efforts were all in vain because of the referee's decision."



After winning gold in the Asian Games, Jeon was determined to try her luck again at the Olympics, but her plan hit a snag because of the coronavirus pandemic.



[Soundbite] "It's discouraging to think that the Olympics could be canceled because of the pandemic. It's worrisome."



Jeon checks the number of COVID-19 global cases daily.



[Soundbite] "I check the number of cases several times a day on my phone. I pray every day that there would be fewer cases."



The Korean national fencing team has won zero Olympic medals in women's foil individual fencing since Nam Hyun-hee's silver medal 12 years ago. Jeon Hee-sook wants to wrap up her fencing career in the Tokyo Olympics with tears of joy on her face.



[Soundbite] "There are tears of joy, too, when you're very happy. I want to win a medal and cry with happiness."

