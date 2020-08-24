기사 본문 영역

TOUGHER SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES NATIONWIDE
입력 2020.08.24 (15:02) 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

Enhanced social distancing measures have been expanded nationwide to stop the spread of a new wave of COVID-19. The government is cautiously considering raising the alert level to the highest of 3.

[Pkg]

Level 2 social distancing measures initially implemented in the Seoul metropolitan area on August 16 have been expanded nationwide. Indoor gatherings of more than 50 people and outdoor events of more than a hundred are now banned. High-risk facilities including bars and clubs in most parts of the country are closed. Prevention measures enforced at wedding halls have been enhanced further. Indoor weddings can only be attended by 50 people or less, excluding wedding hall staff, while outdoor weddings can have no more than 100 guests. No makeshift partitions are allowed inside wedding halls, and each separate space can only have fewer than 50 guests. Wedding participants are required to wear masks even when taking pictures and maintain a safe distance of at least one meter. The government is considering raising the social distancing level to the highest level, but is taking a cautious approach.

[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "We will watch how things turn out this week and will take into consideration the opinions of the Central Disease Control Headquarters and other experts before deciding prudently whether or not to enhance social distancing measures to Level 3."

The government is exercising extra prudence, as Level 3 measures are tantamount to a lockdown. They ban most social and economic activities such as gatherings of more than 10 people and in-person school classes.

[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We believe we shouldn't hastily implement Level 3 measures, given the social and economic costs, as people should be able to lead normal lives to some extent in order to maintain quarantine measures."

Some experts believe the government should raise the alert level as soon as possible to reduce the number of cases and prevent further adverse impact on the economy, then gradually ease the imposed restrictions.
