GOVT OFFICIALS TALK WITH DOCTORS ON STRIKE News Today 입력 2020.08.24 (15:07) 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



All medical residents and interns are now participating in a protest against the government's plan to increase admission pool at medical colleges. On Sunday government officials discussed the matter with medical residents and interns and agreed to cooperate in COVID-19 response. However, residents and interns said the agreement does not mean they are withdrawing their protest.



[Pkg]



​Medical residents and interns take off their gowns and pile them up. With first- and second-year residents also joining the strike, all medical residents and interns have walked off the job in a matter of days. Although there were no serious shortages of doctors on Sunday, Severance Hospital's Department of Internal Medicine could not accept new gravely ill patients due to a scheduled inspection of its ICU and the residents' strike. Government officials held negotiations with medical professionals on Sunday, as the Korean Medical Association is threatening to stage a general strike on Wednesday. Residents and interns are taking collective action, which could result in a shortage of health workers amid a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "COVID-19 patients and their families are in a desperate situation. You can help them. We thank you for coming to this meeting today."



The government promised to hold in-depth and honest discussions with the medical sector, while the Korean Intern Resident Association agreed residents and interns will proactively participate in COVID-19 response. However, the association made it clear, the agreement does not mean the withdrawal of the strike. The government plans to hold a meeting with the Korean Medical Association on Monday. It remains to be seen if the two sides can reach a consensus, as the association warned of additional strikes if the government refuses to change its stance.

