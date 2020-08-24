NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.08.24 (15:09) 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters early Monday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo warned that anyone can be a spreader of the coronavirus and infections are possible anywhere across the nation. He again asked the people to avoid going out if possible, stressing that failure to curb the COVID-19 resurgence will significantly increase public suffering and social costs.

North Korea is requiring its people to wear protective masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. In its Monday edition, the North's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun called for wearing masks and strictly following emergency quarantine rules at all times.

Apple Korea has proposed a 100 billion-won package as part of measures to address its alleged anti-competitive business practices. The proposal, jointly drafted by Apple Korea and the Fair Trade Commission, includes a ten percent discount in repair costs for iPhone users. If the plan is finalized, the company will not face a probe into its alleged violation of competition law. Apple Korea is accused of unfairly requiring local mobile carriers to pay advertisement and warranty service costs for its iPhones.

