BRIDGE CONNECTING N. KOREA-CHINA COMPLETED News Today 입력 2020.08.24 (15:10) 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A bridge over the Tumen River connecting Namyang in North Korea and Tumen in China has reportedly been completed. Its opening appears to be nearing as the border gate and customs construction on the Chinese side is in full swing.



[Pkg]



​The city of Namyang in Hamgyongbuk-do Province in North Korea borders China. Tension mounts in this peaceful village in the wake of a border shutdown. All residents are wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A bridge connecting the village and the Chinese town of Tumen has been completed. The guardrails have been built and traffic lanes are painted on the four-lane bridge spanning some 800 meters. A new structure appearing to be a customs building stands on the North Korean side of the bridge.



[Soundbite] (MERCHANT IN TUMEN) : "It's completed but there's no traffic yet. (It's not open yet.) Yes, it can't open in the border area yet because of COVID-19."



Construction of a customs clearance facility is in full swing on the Chinese side. Beijing is accelerating efforts to open the Tumen customs office this year in order to open the bridge.



[Soundbite] (CONSTRUCTION WORKER) : "There is an existing border gate, but a new one will be built on that new bridge. A new customs clearance office will be built as well."



It is likely to replace the old 6-meter-wide bridge that was built during the Japanese colonial period. An unveiling ceremony was held last Monday for the customs office in Antu County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture near the North Korean-Chinese border to signal the start of its official business. The office is expected to be the main channel of North Korea-China trade if and when sanctions on Pyongyang are lifted.



[Soundbite] (JILIN TV REPORT(AUG. 17)) : "It's become a new opportunity to stimulate tourism across the border around Mt. Baekdu and foster duty-free shopping."



China has made a series of improvements to its communication channels with the North, but the COVID-19 pandemic has become a key variable that will determine the future of North Korea-China trade.

