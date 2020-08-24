기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DEVELOPMENT OF 5G-BASED SMART FACTORY TECH
입력 2020.08.24 (15:14) 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DEVELOPMENT OF 5G-BASED SMART FACTORY TECH
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,319.45 KOSDAQ 810.69 다음기사 KOSPI 2,319.45 KOSDAQ 810.69
[Anchor Lead]

In 2018, South Korea became the world's first country to commercialize 5G technology. Local scientists have developed a 5G-based smart factory technology that enables manufacturers to use the high-speed mobile network to run and control their factories. Here's more

[Pkg]

This factory produces precision motors used in dental instruments. A mobile robot is used to move components around or deliver them to other production lines. Used at a smart factory test bed, this robot is operated and controlled with 5G wireless technology. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology held a joint demonstration of a 5G-standard industrial Internet of Things technology. At existing production lines, robots move along fixed rails. But this new 5G-based technology allows robots to move around via remote control and without spatial constraints.

[Soundbite] SHIN JAE-SEUNG(ELECTRONICS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Taking advantage of high-speed 5G communication technology makes it possible to monitor and control the equipment in real time as if they are wire-connected."

The new development is expected to promote the introduction of smart factories in various industries, including the manufacturing sector.

[Soundbite] CHO YONG-JOO(KOREA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY) : "The quality of products and productivity will be enhanced through 5G technology."

Next year, researchers will demonstrate a smart factory controlling system linking Daejeon and Gyeongsan in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. It also plans to establish a remote controlling system with overseas institutes, including Finland's University of Oulu, by 2022.
  • DEVELOPMENT OF 5G-BASED SMART FACTORY TECH
    • 입력 2020.08.24 (15:14)
    • 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45)
    News Today
DEVELOPMENT OF 5G-BASED SMART FACTORY TECH
[Anchor Lead]

In 2018, South Korea became the world's first country to commercialize 5G technology. Local scientists have developed a 5G-based smart factory technology that enables manufacturers to use the high-speed mobile network to run and control their factories. Here's more

[Pkg]

This factory produces precision motors used in dental instruments. A mobile robot is used to move components around or deliver them to other production lines. Used at a smart factory test bed, this robot is operated and controlled with 5G wireless technology. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology held a joint demonstration of a 5G-standard industrial Internet of Things technology. At existing production lines, robots move along fixed rails. But this new 5G-based technology allows robots to move around via remote control and without spatial constraints.

[Soundbite] SHIN JAE-SEUNG(ELECTRONICS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Taking advantage of high-speed 5G communication technology makes it possible to monitor and control the equipment in real time as if they are wire-connected."

The new development is expected to promote the introduction of smart factories in various industries, including the manufacturing sector.

[Soundbite] CHO YONG-JOO(KOREA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY) : "The quality of products and productivity will be enhanced through 5G technology."

Next year, researchers will demonstrate a smart factory controlling system linking Daejeon and Gyeongsan in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. It also plans to establish a remote controlling system with overseas institutes, including Finland's University of Oulu, by 2022.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.