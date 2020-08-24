KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
In 2018, South Korea became the world's first country to commercialize 5G technology. Local scientists have developed a 5G-based smart factory technology that enables manufacturers to use the high-speed mobile network to run and control their factories. Here's more
This factory produces precision motors used in dental instruments. A mobile robot is used to move components around or deliver them to other production lines. Used at a smart factory test bed, this robot is operated and controlled with 5G wireless technology. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology held a joint demonstration of a 5G-standard industrial Internet of Things technology. At existing production lines, robots move along fixed rails. But this new 5G-based technology allows robots to move around via remote control and without spatial constraints.
[Soundbite] SHIN JAE-SEUNG(ELECTRONICS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Taking advantage of high-speed 5G communication technology makes it possible to monitor and control the equipment in real time as if they are wire-connected."
The new development is expected to promote the introduction of smart factories in various industries, including the manufacturing sector.
[Soundbite] CHO YONG-JOO(KOREA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY) : "The quality of products and productivity will be enhanced through 5G technology."
Next year, researchers will demonstrate a smart factory controlling system linking Daejeon and Gyeongsan in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. It also plans to establish a remote controlling system with overseas institutes, including Finland's University of Oulu, by 2022.
- DEVELOPMENT OF 5G-BASED SMART FACTORY TECH
입력 2020.08.24
- 수정 2020.08.24 (16:45)
