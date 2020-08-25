GOVT CONSIDERS RAISING SOCIAL DISTANCING LEVEL News Today 입력 2020.08.25 (15:04) 수정 2020.08.25 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



With the spread of COVID-19 showing no signs of abating across the nation, experts point out the social distancing measures should be elevated to the highest level. The government is maintaining a prudent stance and will decide after watching how things unfold this week.



[Pkg]



For the first time, President Moon Jae-in mentioned the possibility of elevating social distancing measures to the highest level. He stressed the move will be inevitable if the nation fails to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, the South Korean leader warned if Level 3 social distancing measures are enforced, the repercussions will be immense.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Raising social distancing measures to Level 3 is no easy choice. Daily lives will come to a halt, jobs will be lost, and the economic burden will be enormous."



Under the top level social distancing measures, all gatherings and events of more than ten people are banned, and even operation of medium-risk facilities such as cafes and movie theaters must be suspended. This could lead to tremendous social and economic damage. The government plans to make a decision after watching how things unfold this week. As it takes at least a week for social distancing measures to produce effects, more time is needed to see the effectiveness of Level 2 measures, enforced in the Seoul metropolitan area last Wednesday.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "If we fail to stop the spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area this week, we must review raising social distancing measures to Level 3."



However, given the gravity of the situation, the government is already considering Level 3 measures. It is evaluating the seriousness of the situation on a daily basis and has even insinuated that the level of social distancing measures could be raised anytime according to how the pandemic unfolds.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "We will evaluate the risk, effectiveness as well as the scope and methods of Level 3 measures to make sure we don't miss the right time before drawing a decision."



Quarantine authorities urge the public to cooperate in following Level 2 social distancing measures first, as this week will be critical in determining the course of the outbreak in the nation.

GOVT CONSIDERS RAISING SOCIAL DISTANCING LEVEL

입력 2020.08.25 (15:04) 수정 2020.08.25 (16:47) News Today

