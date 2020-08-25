KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
As many new COVID-19 cases are found among students and school staff in recent weeks, the Ministry of Education and Superintendents of Education from Seoul and surrounding areas have decided today to turn all kindergarten, special, elementary, middle, and high school classes into online instructions from August 26th to September 11th. However, high school seniors, who are preparing for college admission this year, are excluded from remote learning.
First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said at today's macroeconomic and financial policy meeting that he is disappointed to see the economic recovery momentum weaken from the possible resurgence of COVID-19 following the devastating floods caused by the longest rainy season and unprecedented torrential rains. Nonetheless, he projected that the domestic financial market is very unlikely to worsen sharply if Korea overcomes this crisis successfully.
Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon announced today, that a protester at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions demonstration held on August 15th tested positive for COVID-19, and urged all other participants at that protest to be tested. Kim emphasized that party affiliations shouldn't matter when it comes to disease containment efforts and vowed that the Democratic Party and the government will do all they can to control the disease so that the social distancing guidelines would not need to be raised to the toughest level.
As many new COVID-19 cases are found among students and school staff in recent weeks, the Ministry of Education and Superintendents of Education from Seoul and surrounding areas have decided today to turn all kindergarten, special, elementary, middle, and high school classes into online instructions from August 26th to September 11th. However, high school seniors, who are preparing for college admission this year, are excluded from remote learning.
First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said at today's macroeconomic and financial policy meeting that he is disappointed to see the economic recovery momentum weaken from the possible resurgence of COVID-19 following the devastating floods caused by the longest rainy season and unprecedented torrential rains. Nonetheless, he projected that the domestic financial market is very unlikely to worsen sharply if Korea overcomes this crisis successfully.
Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon announced today, that a protester at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions demonstration held on August 15th tested positive for COVID-19, and urged all other participants at that protest to be tested. Kim emphasized that party affiliations shouldn't matter when it comes to disease containment efforts and vowed that the Democratic Party and the government will do all they can to control the disease so that the social distancing guidelines would not need to be raised to the toughest level.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.08.25 (15:11)
- 수정 2020.08.25 (16:47)
[Anchor Lead]
As many new COVID-19 cases are found among students and school staff in recent weeks, the Ministry of Education and Superintendents of Education from Seoul and surrounding areas have decided today to turn all kindergarten, special, elementary, middle, and high school classes into online instructions from August 26th to September 11th. However, high school seniors, who are preparing for college admission this year, are excluded from remote learning.
First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said at today's macroeconomic and financial policy meeting that he is disappointed to see the economic recovery momentum weaken from the possible resurgence of COVID-19 following the devastating floods caused by the longest rainy season and unprecedented torrential rains. Nonetheless, he projected that the domestic financial market is very unlikely to worsen sharply if Korea overcomes this crisis successfully.
Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon announced today, that a protester at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions demonstration held on August 15th tested positive for COVID-19, and urged all other participants at that protest to be tested. Kim emphasized that party affiliations shouldn't matter when it comes to disease containment efforts and vowed that the Democratic Party and the government will do all they can to control the disease so that the social distancing guidelines would not need to be raised to the toughest level.
As many new COVID-19 cases are found among students and school staff in recent weeks, the Ministry of Education and Superintendents of Education from Seoul and surrounding areas have decided today to turn all kindergarten, special, elementary, middle, and high school classes into online instructions from August 26th to September 11th. However, high school seniors, who are preparing for college admission this year, are excluded from remote learning.
First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said at today's macroeconomic and financial policy meeting that he is disappointed to see the economic recovery momentum weaken from the possible resurgence of COVID-19 following the devastating floods caused by the longest rainy season and unprecedented torrential rains. Nonetheless, he projected that the domestic financial market is very unlikely to worsen sharply if Korea overcomes this crisis successfully.
Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon announced today, that a protester at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions demonstration held on August 15th tested positive for COVID-19, and urged all other participants at that protest to be tested. Kim emphasized that party affiliations shouldn't matter when it comes to disease containment efforts and vowed that the Democratic Party and the government will do all they can to control the disease so that the social distancing guidelines would not need to be raised to the toughest level.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다