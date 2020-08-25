KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
South Koreans are bracing up for possible damage by Typhoon Bavi, which is now making its way toward the Korean Peninsula. Residents of islands are busy taking precautionary steps, such as evacuating their ships at ports. Let's take a look.
[Pkg]
A warning message is broadcast on Gageo-do, the nation's southernmost island in the West Sea.
[Soundbite] "This season's eighth typhoon is moving northwards. 'Bavi' is believed to be as strong as 'Muifa' which wreaked havoc on our region nine years ago."
Residents are busy making necessary preparations before the typhoon lands. Seven fishing boats were evacuated to safer places, such as Mokpo port. All vessels at the harbor were moved to land.
[Soundbite] KIM SOON-BAE(GAGEO-DO RESIDENT) : "The ships are now on land. But we are still deeply worried. We have more work to do, like tying them down with ropes in preparation against strong winds."
Various measures were taken to protect unfinished parts of a seawall, scheduled to be completed by December. Construction equipment was also moved to a safe place. Completed in 2008, the Gageo-do Seawall was destroyed by typhoons for three straight years from 2010 to 2012. Last year, a 100-meter part of the seawall collapsed due to Typhoon Lingling. This is why the residents are alarmed by the approaching Typhoon Bavi.
[Soundbite] IM JIN-WOOK(GAGEO-DO RESIDENT) : "It took us months to return to normal life last year. I am worried about the approaching typhoon, which is predicted to hit our island head-on. It's frustrating. I feel so helpless."
Gageo-do Island is in the middle of Bavi's expected route. The residents are kept busier than ever,as they strive to prevent possible typhoon damage.
ISLAND RESIDENTS TAKE PRECAUTIONARY STEPS
-
입력 2020.08.25 (15:15)
수정 2020.08.25 (16:47)
