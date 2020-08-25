SANGMU YOUTH FOOTBALL TEAM CLOSE TO DISBANDING News Today 입력 2020.08.25 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.25 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



All K-League football teams have youth teams of players who are 18 or younger. With a youth championship underway in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, the youth team of the Sangju Sangmu has come into the spotlight for its uncertain future. Here is more



[Pkg]



Players of the Sangmu youth team enter the field on a sweltering day. They focus on the game, thinking each match is the last chance to wear the uniform of their school Yongun High School. This is because their team will likely be disbanded after this year, since Sangju, the home city of the K-League's Sangmu, has scrapped a plan to launch a citizens' football team.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-JIN(YONGUN HIGH SCHOOL) : "I was disappointed. I was upset about the city government's decision."



Despite the uncertain future, the young players are keeping their spirits up and doing their best. As a result, they have advanced to the semifinals of the K-League Youth Championship for the first time.



[Soundbite] KANG TAE-MIN(YONGUN HIGH SCHOOL) : "This would be my last match if we lost. We united with strong determination to win."



Their future is uncertain, since Sangju Sangmu will move to Gimcheon next year. The Sangju city government initially promised to launch a citizens' football team after Sangju Sangmu relocates. But it suddenly backpedaled on the plan in June.



[Soundbite] JEONG DEOK-HWA(PARENT) : "Our children joined the youth team, trusting Sangju Sangmu and the city government. There is nowhere for us to go, if the citizens' team is not formed."



The city governments of Sangju and Gimcheon are discussing the youth team's fate, but have not yet been able to come up with effective solutions.

SANGMU YOUTH FOOTBALL TEAM CLOSE TO DISBANDING

입력 2020.08.25 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.25 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



All K-League football teams have youth teams of players who are 18 or younger. With a youth championship underway in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, the youth team of the Sangju Sangmu has come into the spotlight for its uncertain future. Here is more



[Pkg]



Players of the Sangmu youth team enter the field on a sweltering day. They focus on the game, thinking each match is the last chance to wear the uniform of their school Yongun High School. This is because their team will likely be disbanded after this year, since Sangju, the home city of the K-League's Sangmu, has scrapped a plan to launch a citizens' football team.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-JIN(YONGUN HIGH SCHOOL) : "I was disappointed. I was upset about the city government's decision."



Despite the uncertain future, the young players are keeping their spirits up and doing their best. As a result, they have advanced to the semifinals of the K-League Youth Championship for the first time.



[Soundbite] KANG TAE-MIN(YONGUN HIGH SCHOOL) : "This would be my last match if we lost. We united with strong determination to win."



Their future is uncertain, since Sangju Sangmu will move to Gimcheon next year. The Sangju city government initially promised to launch a citizens' football team after Sangju Sangmu relocates. But it suddenly backpedaled on the plan in June.



[Soundbite] JEONG DEOK-HWA(PARENT) : "Our children joined the youth team, trusting Sangju Sangmu and the city government. There is nowhere for us to go, if the citizens' team is not formed."



The city governments of Sangju and Gimcheon are discussing the youth team's fate, but have not yet been able to come up with effective solutions.