N. KOREA ACTIVATES EMERGENCY MEASURES OVER 'BAVI' News Today 입력 2020.08.26 (15:20) 수정 2020.08.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has also activated emergency measures to cope with Typhoon Bavi as the country has also come under its indirect influence. State media outlets are urging residents to make thorough preparations while frequently reporting on the typhoon's trajectory.



[Pkg]



North Korea saw farmlands measuring two thirds the size of Seoul go under water during the last unprecedented heavy rain. It suffered enormous flood damage with 16-thousand homes and over 600 public buildings destroyed or inundated. Now that a typhoon is on its way, North Korea is on high alert. In a special broadcast, the Korean Central Television warned that given the size and strength of the typhoon, it can bring about more serious calamity than the monsoon rain. North Korea's meteorological agency has reported in detail the typhoon's movement every hour.



[Soundbite] RI YONG-NAM(N. KOREA METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY) : "This year's 8th typhoon currently over waters south of Jeju-do Island has maximum wind speed of 38m/s and central pressure of 965hPa. It is slowly heading north at the moment."



At coal mines, pumps and pipes are being repaired to prevent flooding. Power plants are also being inspected to prevent damage from strong winds and lightning. Construction materials have also been relocated to safe locations, including from the key construction site for the Pyongyang General Hospital - Kim Jong-un's pet project aimed at improving COVID-19 quarantine.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV (AUG. 25)) : "Possible risk factors in all units and areas of the economy must be found and inspected to set up thorough preventive measures."



Typhoon Bavi which is heading northward along the West Sea is expected to make landfall in North Korea's Hwanghaedo Province early Thursday.

