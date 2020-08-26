기사 본문 영역

입력 2020.08.26 (15:22) 수정 2020.08.26 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Medical Association announced that the second round of national doctors' strike, which includes private physicians from neighborhood clinics and residents at university hospitals, will take place for three days, starting today. The KMA is demanding that the government withdraw four bad medical policies - increased medical college quota, establishment of public medical colleges, insuring herbal medicine, and promotion of non-contact treatment. Given the recent flareup of COVID-19 in Korea, however, the strike is going to take place online.
In the wake of the second round of doctors' strike, the Ministry of Public Health and Welfare today ordered the residents and fellows in training hospitals in Seoul and surrounding areas to return to work. The Ministry also plans to issue a series of separate work resumption orders for operating rooms and delivery rooms. Those violating these orders could face up to three years in prison.
The Bank of Korea reported today that the Business Survey Index for August rose 4 points from July to 66, continuing a four-month uptick since May. However, the BOK reminded that the figure does not yet reflect the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Korea. BSI is an indicator of entrepreneurs' assessment and outlook on economic conditions and the figure falls below 100 when negative opinions outnumber positive ones.
