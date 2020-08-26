2020 CSAT HITS A SNAG News Today 입력 2020.08.26 (15:26) 수정 2020.08.26 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With 99 days left until the nationwide college entrance exam, high school seniors are placed in a confusing situation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools in the capital area have shifted to remote learning, but high school seniors are the only exception due to the urgency in preparations for the exam. Education authorities say there will no further delays to the College Scholastic Ability Test but some are calling for it to be pushed back to next spring.



[Pkg]



​High school seniors are nervous. They haven't received proper classes during the pandemic while the college entrance exam is less than 100 days away.



[Soundbite] (HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR IN SEOUL) : "It's still disorderly at school, I think because of the worsened virus situation."



The biggest concern is unstable schedules in the admissions calendar.



[Soundbite] (HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR IN SEOUL) : "If the schedule is unclear, students can't study under a set itinerary. This hampers study habits and so forth."



Students who are taking the exam for the second time are generally believed to have the edge over current high school seniors. But even they are said to be having a hard time due to classes at major private academies also turning online.



[Soundbite] IM SEONG-HO(CRAM SCHOOL HEAD) : "High school graduates preparing for the CSAT are nervous about breaking their study patterns as academy classes have suddenly turned online."



The admissions process for universities begins next month. The CSAT application period is from September 3rd to the 18th. Academic records must be compiled by the 16th for students applying for rolling admissions. Also on the 16th a mock evaluation test is scheduled. It will be hosted by the Korea Institute of Curriculum & Evaluation which will determine the level of difficulty for this year's CSAT. With so many factors to consider, some have called for pushing back the exam to next spring and adopt the system implemented in many other countries where the fall semester marks the start of the school year.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-JOUNG(GOVERNOR OF EDUCATION, GYEONGGI-DO PROV.) : "The government should actively review Plan B which is holding the CSAT in May or June next year for a school year starting in September."



Other options mentioned include holding a non-contact CSAT or dividing students into multiple groups to take the exam through several days. But authorities insist such measures are not possible, adding that the CSAT will go ahead as scheduled on December 3rd.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "It's imperative to swiftly contain the spread of the virus to have the CSAT held on Dec. 3 as planned."



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has however left open the possibility of changing the date, saying exam plans could change if social distancing measures are raised to Level 3.

2020 CSAT HITS A SNAG

입력 2020.08.26 (15:26) 수정 2020.08.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With 99 days left until the nationwide college entrance exam, high school seniors are placed in a confusing situation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools in the capital area have shifted to remote learning, but high school seniors are the only exception due to the urgency in preparations for the exam. Education authorities say there will no further delays to the College Scholastic Ability Test but some are calling for it to be pushed back to next spring.



[Pkg]



​High school seniors are nervous. They haven't received proper classes during the pandemic while the college entrance exam is less than 100 days away.



[Soundbite] (HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR IN SEOUL) : "It's still disorderly at school, I think because of the worsened virus situation."



The biggest concern is unstable schedules in the admissions calendar.



[Soundbite] (HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR IN SEOUL) : "If the schedule is unclear, students can't study under a set itinerary. This hampers study habits and so forth."



Students who are taking the exam for the second time are generally believed to have the edge over current high school seniors. But even they are said to be having a hard time due to classes at major private academies also turning online.



[Soundbite] IM SEONG-HO(CRAM SCHOOL HEAD) : "High school graduates preparing for the CSAT are nervous about breaking their study patterns as academy classes have suddenly turned online."



The admissions process for universities begins next month. The CSAT application period is from September 3rd to the 18th. Academic records must be compiled by the 16th for students applying for rolling admissions. Also on the 16th a mock evaluation test is scheduled. It will be hosted by the Korea Institute of Curriculum & Evaluation which will determine the level of difficulty for this year's CSAT. With so many factors to consider, some have called for pushing back the exam to next spring and adopt the system implemented in many other countries where the fall semester marks the start of the school year.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-JOUNG(GOVERNOR OF EDUCATION, GYEONGGI-DO PROV.) : "The government should actively review Plan B which is holding the CSAT in May or June next year for a school year starting in September."



Other options mentioned include holding a non-contact CSAT or dividing students into multiple groups to take the exam through several days. But authorities insist such measures are not possible, adding that the CSAT will go ahead as scheduled on December 3rd.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "It's imperative to swiftly contain the spread of the virus to have the CSAT held on Dec. 3 as planned."



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has however left open the possibility of changing the date, saying exam plans could change if social distancing measures are raised to Level 3.