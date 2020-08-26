SINGING A SONG OF VICTORY News Today 입력 2020.08.26 (15:29) 수정 2020.08.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Incheon United FC, the bottom team in Korea's professional football league, is in full display of its survival instinct. Two wins in recent days have uplifted the team atmosphere. Take a listen to a special guitar melody brimming with hope.



[Pkg]



Incheon United notched its second win last weekend, the first back-to-back this season, thanks to Song Si-woo's goal. Beautiful guitar strumming sound fills the training ground of the upbeat football club on the eve of a match.



[Soundbite] RASHID MAHAZI(INCHEON UNITED FC (AUG. 21 INTERVIEW))



The wish of Kenyan-Australian player Rashid Mahazi came true as Incheon defeated Suwon in the Saturday match and had the best Sunday morning ever. Mahazi is recovering from an injury and his music is the glue that binds the team.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-HYEOK(INCHEON UNITED FC) : "There are many injured teammates including Mahazi. The rest of us want to play even harder to let them know it's okay."



Since coach Jo Sung-hwan took the helm, Incheon United is catching up with 11th ranking Suwon Bluewings, trailing by 3 winning points. The players are determined to keep the streak alive and perform a victory song.



[Soundbite] SONG SI-WOO(INCHEON UNITED FC) : "I want to do a street performance. I'll sing with Mahazi in downtown Incheon city if our team stays afloat."



The upbeat mood continues as Stefan Mugoša will stick with the squad instead of joining his Montenegro national team in September. Incheon's sudden rise is shoring up excitement for the remainder of the K-league season.

