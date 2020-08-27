KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
We begin with the latest about Typhoon Bavi, which made landfall on Jejudo Island on Wednesday afternoon, bringing gusty winds and causing damage to local residents.
[Pkg]
One of the walls of this seven-story building has been torn off by a gust of wind. The debris fell on the ground like crumpled paper.
[Soundbite] LEE EUN-JOO(WITNESS) : "It was very loud. Even people from other buildings came out to see what happened."
Downtown Jeju saw winds of over 20 meters per second. The wind was strong enough to knock off street signboards. Glass windows on a terrace on the second floor of a house were all broken, unable to withstand the wind. The roof has been ripped apart.
[Soundbite] KIM SEUNG-JUN(RESIDENT) : "I woke up to the sound of broken glass. When I came out, everything here was broken and the roof was gone."
A hog farm on the western coast of Jejudo Island, which bore the brunt of the typhoon, has lost part of its roof and only a frame is left now. On Udo Island to the east of Jeju, winds of over 20 meters per second forced a waterfall to flow backwards. The maximum instantaneous speed wind on Jeju reached 36.4 meters - strong enough to uproot trees. The Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters received more than 140 reports of damage, but no human casualties occurred. Power was cut off in some 880 households in the cities of Jeju and Seogwipo. All flights were cancelled at Jeju Airport, and all passenger ferries were grounded at Jeju Port due to the typhoon alert.
- TYPHOON BAVI FIRST LANDS ON JEJUDO ISLAND
-
- 입력 2020.08.27 (14:54)
- 수정 2020.08.27 (16:50)
