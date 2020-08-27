KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Typhoon Bavi has passed through South Korea inflicting damage in Gwangju and Jeollanamdo Province. Maximum instantaneous wind speeds of over 40 meters per second wreaked havoc in these areas. Take a look.
[Pkg]
Ferocious waves flow over port embankments and crash into commercial buildings.
[Soundbite] "Waves are this strong at low tide. It would've been far worse during high tide. Goodness gracious!"
Raging waves continue to lash coastal areas, blurring the boundary between sea and land. Vessels are bound tightly inside the levee to avoid the force of the powerful typhoon. But high waves crash in, slamming the boats. Typhoon advisories have been issued, suspending the operation of 69 vessels and 54 sea routes in Jeollanamdo Province including the port cities of Mokpo and Yeosu. Here, a fire official takes safety measures for a gas station signboard that's dangling vertically. One side of the signboard fell off due to strong winds when the typhoon was passing through. Jeollanamdo Province recorded maximum instantaneous wind speeds of over 40 meters per second. The wind was so strong, roofs of residential buildings were torn off like sheets of paper. Roadside trees have also collapsed. In Gageodo Island in Shinan, blackouts were reported at 4 homes, and weather observation devices lost power. After the typhoon rammed through affected regions, firefighters continued restoration work late into the night to clean up fallen trees and unclog drainage holes. Median strips installed on roads were also damaged while screen fences at construction sites were dislocated. Some 80 cases of typhoon-triggered damage were reported throughout Wednesday in Gwangju and Jeollanamdo Province.
- TYPHOON INFLICTS DAMAGE WITH STRONG WIND
입력 2020.08.27
수정 2020.08.27
