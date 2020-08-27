DOCTORS' STRIKE CONTINUES DESPITE GOVT ORDER News Today 입력 2020.08.27 (15:01) 수정 2020.08.27 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Most of the local clinics remained opened on the first day of the medical workers' collective strike, but some patients experienced inconveniences. Despite the government's order for doctors to return to work immediately, the Korean Medical Association has threatened to stage an indefinite strike if even a single doctor is punished.



[Pkg]



This clinic in Yeouido, Seoul, is open and its staff have come to work, but they refuse to receive patients.



[Soundbite] (STAFF(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Can I see the doctor this afternoon?) No. (Not at all?) No."



The clinic refuses to treat patients because of the doctors' collective strike. Another clinic in the same neighborhood is closed for three days. On the first day of the doctors' collective strike, most of the small clinics operated as usual, but some medical institutions were closed, causing inconvenience to patients.



[Soundbite] (VISITOR AT LOCAL CLINIC) : "If small clinics also join the strike, I'll have to visit a larger, more crowded hospital. It's worrisome and more inconvenient."



On Wednesday, only one out of every ten local clinics joined the strike. As some university hospitals have even postponed surgeries, the government ordered doctors to return to work, citing the Medical Service Act. The law permits to order doctors to return to work if their actions cause disruptions in patients' treatment or are likely to do so. Doctors who fail to comply for no legitimate reason are subject to up to three years in jail or a maximum fine of 30 million won. The Korean Medical Association says the Medical Service Act is unconstitutional, and warned that even if a single doctor is punished,the government will face even stronger resistance.



[Soundbite] CHOI DAE-ZIP(CHAIRMAN, KOREAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "As the chief of 130,000 doctors, I will not let the government take oppressive action. Our members will have no other choice but to stage an indefinite general strike."



The Korean Intern Resident Association also made it clear that it has decided to continue the strike and that its members will not return to emergency rooms or ICUs. The association vowed to make the government withdraw its "wrongful and deceitful medical policies" through collective action. The government has reported the Korean Medical Association for violating the Fair Trade Act. The Fair Trade Commission has launched a probe. If any violations are found, those responsible could be fined 500 million won.

