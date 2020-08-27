PRESIDENT CALLS FOR STERN ACTION AGAINST STRIKE News Today 입력 2020.08.27 (15:03) 수정 2020.08.27 (16:50)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government pledged to strictly deal with a doctors' nationwide strike, saying it will not tolerate a collective action that puts the lives of the people at risk. President Moon Jae-in called for stern action in accordance with the law against the doctors' walkout. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned that the government will deliver the strongest possible punishment for the striking doctors if they don't obey its return-to-work order. Here's more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in called for stern action against the doctors' strike.



[Soundbite] KANG MIN-CEOK(PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN(AUG. 26)) : "President Moon Jae-in ordered steps to rigorously deal with doctors' second general strike in accordance with the law."



He ordered the top office to implement an emergency management plan to prevent a medical service vacuum. The South Korean leader also assigned his policy chief to head Cheong Wa Dae's medical affairs task force. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun chaired a pan-government emergency meeting on the medical walkout. He warned the government will quickly deliver "the maximum penalty" permitted by the law. The punishment will first target trainee doctors who ignore the government's return-to-work order.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "I am asking doctors to remember that the current COVID-19 crisis is too grave for us to just patiently wait for doctors to return to work."



At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the government issued the order to trainee doctors in Seoul and its neighboring areas.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Ensuring public safety is the foremost task the people assigned to the government. The government has to do the job without fail."



For now, the strike participation rate is not high among doctors operating their own clinics. The government plans to issue a return-to-work order for private practitioners if the rate exceeds a certain level. Officials vowed to strictly deal with any illegal act, accusing doctors' associations of refusing to accept a previously reached agreement.

PRESIDENT CALLS FOR STERN ACTION AGAINST STRIKE

입력 2020.08.27 (15:03) 수정 2020.08.27 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government pledged to strictly deal with a doctors' nationwide strike, saying it will not tolerate a collective action that puts the lives of the people at risk. President Moon Jae-in called for stern action in accordance with the law against the doctors' walkout. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned that the government will deliver the strongest possible punishment for the striking doctors if they don't obey its return-to-work order. Here's more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in called for stern action against the doctors' strike.



[Soundbite] KANG MIN-CEOK(PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN(AUG. 26)) : "President Moon Jae-in ordered steps to rigorously deal with doctors' second general strike in accordance with the law."



He ordered the top office to implement an emergency management plan to prevent a medical service vacuum. The South Korean leader also assigned his policy chief to head Cheong Wa Dae's medical affairs task force. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun chaired a pan-government emergency meeting on the medical walkout. He warned the government will quickly deliver "the maximum penalty" permitted by the law. The punishment will first target trainee doctors who ignore the government's return-to-work order.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "I am asking doctors to remember that the current COVID-19 crisis is too grave for us to just patiently wait for doctors to return to work."



At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the government issued the order to trainee doctors in Seoul and its neighboring areas.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Ensuring public safety is the foremost task the people assigned to the government. The government has to do the job without fail."



For now, the strike participation rate is not high among doctors operating their own clinics. The government plans to issue a return-to-work order for private practitioners if the rate exceeds a certain level. Officials vowed to strictly deal with any illegal act, accusing doctors' associations of refusing to accept a previously reached agreement.