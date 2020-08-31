STRICTER SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TAKES EFFECT

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Strengthened Level 2 social distancing measures took effect in the Seoul metropolitan area yesterday. Under the new measures, bars and restaurants must close after 9 p.m., while coffee shop chains are only allowed to provide take-out and delivery. Here's more.
[Pkg]
It's just past 9 p.m., but this bar is already getting ready to close. This is usually the busiest time for bars, but they are now banned from operating after 9 p.m. in line with enhanced social distancing rules. Many bar owners are concerned over plunging sales, as demand for take-out and delivery is close to zero among bar customers.
[Soundbite] (BAR OWNER) : "Our customers usually arrive at 8:30 or 9 p.m. to have dinner and some beer. But we're only allowed to stay open until 9 p.m. We'd better close down for the time being from today."
Some of them have chosen to suspend their operations altogether until the social distancing measures are lifted. Some bar owners ended up clashing with local government officials who were conducting on-site inspections.
[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL AT SEONGDONG-GU DISTRICT OFFICE) : "You're not allowed to eat inside. (Can't we even have a meal?) You didn't say you work here."
Franchise coffee shops have experienced the most change. Unlike regular eateries, cafes are only allowed to provide delivery and take-out around the clock. All tables and chairs have been put away. All customers collecting their order are required to have their temperatures checked and insert their personal information in a visitor log. Despite the hassle, many are willing to cooperate.
[Soundbite] HAN SEUNG-BAEK(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "Many people like to rest or work at cafes. Although it is inconvenient, we should cooperate."
The closure of cafes, restaurants and bars has prompted some customers, however, to flock to convenience stores without following social distancing rules.
입력 2020.08.31 (15:46)
수정 2020.08.31 (16:46)
