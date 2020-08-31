DISPUTE OVER DOCTORS' GENERAL STRIKE CONTINUES News Today 입력 2020.08.31 (15:50) 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With a doctors' general strike scheduled for September 7, residents at university hospitals have voted for holding an indefinite strike. Sources say they have little trust in the government's promise to negotiate all options. The government, for its part, blasted doctors for their unethical behavior, saying patients are the ones paying the price.



[Pkg]



​Last Monday, officials from the Korean Medical Association met with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. At an ensuing meeting with the health ministry, the government promised to suspend its medical reform plan until the COVID-19 situation in the Seoul metropolitan area stabilizes. It added that it will discuss the issue with the KMA at a later date with all options on the table. However, the KMA is said to have turned down the proposal, citing it does not trust the government. On Friday, the head of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee met with trainee doctors and pledged to set up a parliamentary council to discuss the matter. The following day, the medical sector agreed to set up the council consisting of government officials and medical representatives to discuss the issue from square one. Afterwards, interns and residents convened an emergency vote on whether or not to hold a general strike. The first round was voted down due to lack of quorum, and a second round was held. The Korean Intern Resident Association voted in favor of staging an indefinite strike in line with its emergency committee's guidelines. The government blasted the association for overturning the result of its first vote and pushing ahead with the walkout.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Residents and interns participating in the strike do not need to worry about employment, making a living or their licenses. It's the gravely ill patients who are facing a life-threatening situation, and it's unfair."



Medical college professors expressed support for trainee doctors, while nine out of ten fellows at Seoul National University decided to resign. The government urged them to return to work immediately, and vowed to take legal action against medical professionals who refuse to treat patients in emergency rooms and ICUs.

