기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES
입력 2020.08.31 (15:52) 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES
동영상영역 끝
TYPHOON MAYSAK MAKES IT'S WAY TO KOREA 다음기사 TYPHOON MAYSAK MAKES IT'S WAY TO KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.
  • LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES
    • 입력 2020.08.31 (15:52)
    • 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46)
    News Today
LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES
[Anchor Lead]

Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!
    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.