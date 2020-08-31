KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.
- LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES
-
- 입력 2020.08.31 (15:52)
- 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다