LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2020.08.31 (15:52) 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.

LEE NAK-YON RESUMES POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

입력 2020.08.31 (15:52) 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Rep. Lee Nak-yon was released from self-isolation and began his official duties as the new head of the Democratic Party on Monday. After visiting the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, Lee held an in-person meeting with the party's new leadership to discuss pending issues. The ruling party's new chairman and leadership commission held their first meeting online on Sunday, following their election the previous day.