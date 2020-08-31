기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea says South Korea's overall industrial output edged up by zero-point-one percent month-on-month in July. But consumption declined six percent, compared to the previous month, the largest fall in five months since February. The National Tax Service analyzed that consumption was sluggish last month, since people spent most of their coronavirus emergency handouts in May and June.
Police say an SUV crashed into a U.S. Forces Korea armored vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do Province. The collision killed all four occupants of the SUV and injured a USFK solider. Police are working to find the cause of the accident. The USFK armored vehicle was on its way to a shooting range in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province.
