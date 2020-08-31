KIM YEON-KOUNG LEADS HER TEAM TO VICTORY

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Women's volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung has played a successful homecoming match at the professional volleyball tournament. Although she didn't show off 100% of her skills, she led her team's victory with her dominating presence as an international volleyball superstar.
[Pkg]
Ahead of the game, Kim Yeon-koung appeared somewhat nervous. After all, this is her first local league match in 10 years. But as soon as the whistle blew, she dominated the game, like she always does. She pumped up the atmosphere when her teammates scored a point. Her steady reception helped make the twins Lee Da-yeong and Jae-yeong's attack more deadly. After scoring an ace, she gave her trademark sheepish grin to her fans watching the game online. Kim gave more attack chances to Lee Jae-yeong and Lucia Fresco at the wings and got more involved in defense. The homecoming match was a success as she blended in seamlessly, when she only trained with the team for a month. 3:0. Heungkuk Life Insurance easily defeated Hyundai E&C, the team with the best record last season.
[Soundbite] KIM YEON-KOUNG(HEUNGKUK LIFE INSURANCE) : "I was a little nervous preparing for the game, but I'm glade our team won. I'm disappointed that our fans couldn't be here, but I hope watching the games at home helped them relieve stress."
Aspiring volleyball players, who were there as game assistants, attentively watched Kim's every move.
[Soundbite] YU GA-RAM(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "It's my first time actually seeing her playing on the court. She's better than when I saw her on TV."
[Soundbite] KIM HAN-GYEOL(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I want to be like her when I grow up."
Kim Yeon-koung has made Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders even stronger than before. The dominant presence of the superstar is a growing concern for other teams.
Women's volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung has played a successful homecoming match at the professional volleyball tournament. Although she didn't show off 100% of her skills, she led her team's victory with her dominating presence as an international volleyball superstar.
[Pkg]
Ahead of the game, Kim Yeon-koung appeared somewhat nervous. After all, this is her first local league match in 10 years. But as soon as the whistle blew, she dominated the game, like she always does. She pumped up the atmosphere when her teammates scored a point. Her steady reception helped make the twins Lee Da-yeong and Jae-yeong's attack more deadly. After scoring an ace, she gave her trademark sheepish grin to her fans watching the game online. Kim gave more attack chances to Lee Jae-yeong and Lucia Fresco at the wings and got more involved in defense. The homecoming match was a success as she blended in seamlessly, when she only trained with the team for a month. 3:0. Heungkuk Life Insurance easily defeated Hyundai E&C, the team with the best record last season.
[Soundbite] KIM YEON-KOUNG(HEUNGKUK LIFE INSURANCE) : "I was a little nervous preparing for the game, but I'm glade our team won. I'm disappointed that our fans couldn't be here, but I hope watching the games at home helped them relieve stress."
Aspiring volleyball players, who were there as game assistants, attentively watched Kim's every move.
[Soundbite] YU GA-RAM(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "It's my first time actually seeing her playing on the court. She's better than when I saw her on TV."
[Soundbite] KIM HAN-GYEOL(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I want to be like her when I grow up."
Kim Yeon-koung has made Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders even stronger than before. The dominant presence of the superstar is a growing concern for other teams.
- KIM YEON-KOUNG LEADS HER TEAM TO VICTORY
-
- 입력 2020.08.31 (15:58)
- 수정 2020.08.31 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Women's volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung has played a successful homecoming match at the professional volleyball tournament. Although she didn't show off 100% of her skills, she led her team's victory with her dominating presence as an international volleyball superstar.
[Pkg]
Ahead of the game, Kim Yeon-koung appeared somewhat nervous. After all, this is her first local league match in 10 years. But as soon as the whistle blew, she dominated the game, like she always does. She pumped up the atmosphere when her teammates scored a point. Her steady reception helped make the twins Lee Da-yeong and Jae-yeong's attack more deadly. After scoring an ace, she gave her trademark sheepish grin to her fans watching the game online. Kim gave more attack chances to Lee Jae-yeong and Lucia Fresco at the wings and got more involved in defense. The homecoming match was a success as she blended in seamlessly, when she only trained with the team for a month. 3:0. Heungkuk Life Insurance easily defeated Hyundai E&C, the team with the best record last season.
[Soundbite] KIM YEON-KOUNG(HEUNGKUK LIFE INSURANCE) : "I was a little nervous preparing for the game, but I'm glade our team won. I'm disappointed that our fans couldn't be here, but I hope watching the games at home helped them relieve stress."
Aspiring volleyball players, who were there as game assistants, attentively watched Kim's every move.
[Soundbite] YU GA-RAM(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "It's my first time actually seeing her playing on the court. She's better than when I saw her on TV."
[Soundbite] KIM HAN-GYEOL(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I want to be like her when I grow up."
Kim Yeon-koung has made Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders even stronger than before. The dominant presence of the superstar is a growing concern for other teams.
Women's volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung has played a successful homecoming match at the professional volleyball tournament. Although she didn't show off 100% of her skills, she led her team's victory with her dominating presence as an international volleyball superstar.
[Pkg]
Ahead of the game, Kim Yeon-koung appeared somewhat nervous. After all, this is her first local league match in 10 years. But as soon as the whistle blew, she dominated the game, like she always does. She pumped up the atmosphere when her teammates scored a point. Her steady reception helped make the twins Lee Da-yeong and Jae-yeong's attack more deadly. After scoring an ace, she gave her trademark sheepish grin to her fans watching the game online. Kim gave more attack chances to Lee Jae-yeong and Lucia Fresco at the wings and got more involved in defense. The homecoming match was a success as she blended in seamlessly, when she only trained with the team for a month. 3:0. Heungkuk Life Insurance easily defeated Hyundai E&C, the team with the best record last season.
[Soundbite] KIM YEON-KOUNG(HEUNGKUK LIFE INSURANCE) : "I was a little nervous preparing for the game, but I'm glade our team won. I'm disappointed that our fans couldn't be here, but I hope watching the games at home helped them relieve stress."
Aspiring volleyball players, who were there as game assistants, attentively watched Kim's every move.
[Soundbite] YU GA-RAM(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "It's my first time actually seeing her playing on the court. She's better than when I saw her on TV."
[Soundbite] KIM HAN-GYEOL(9TH GRADERS, JECHEON GIRLS' MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I want to be like her when I grow up."
Kim Yeon-koung has made Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders even stronger than before. The dominant presence of the superstar is a growing concern for other teams.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다