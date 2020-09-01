GOVT STRESS IMPORTANCE OF SAFETY MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.09.01 (15:02) 수정 2020.09.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Quarantine authorities keep emphasizing that in order to ease social distancing measures currently in place in the Seoul metropolitan area and return back to normal, the public must strictly follow prevention rules at least this one week.



[Pkg]



Day two of enhanced social distancing measures in the Seoul metropolitan area. The government once again emphasized the importance of strictly following virus prevention rules.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "The current measures must be enforced strictly over a short period of time, as they are strong enough to cause a lot of pain and inconvenience to the public and the self-employed in the Seoul metropolitan area."



The government is urging residents of the Seoul metropolitan area to minimize direct physical contact with others. Authorities stress this week will be critical in stopping the massive spread of COVID-19 in the nation. The decision to ease Level 2.5 social distancing measures will depend on a combination of factors indicating that the situation is under control, such as a decline in the number of new cases.



[Soundbite] "There must be a decrease in the number of cases of unknown origin and cluster infections."



Pan-governmental follow-up measures to enforce strengthened social distancing rules will also be devised to ensure they produce desired effect. Ahead of the start of the second semester, the Education Ministry advised schools nationwide to provide online classes.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Most of the universities plan to provide online classes in the second semester. We urge relevant ministries and universities to leave no stone unturned when it comes to quarantine."



To ensure remote learning is available to all elementary and middle school students, EBS online classes will be provided free of charge for two weeks starting Tuesday. Funding for childcare services will be extended through the end of this month. Working parents who need to take leave to take care of their children will receive 50,000 won a day for a maximum period of ten days. Meanwhile, the government provided funds of more than 99 billion won to 203 medical centers and clinics that suffered losses due to closures or suspensions for disinfection.

