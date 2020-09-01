KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The nation's sports sector is on high alert after a pro baseball player tested positive for the coronavirus. Shin Jung-rak of the Hanwha Eagles was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. As a result, the KBO's minor league has been suspended.
[Pkg]
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Shin Jung-rak tested positive after having a fever over the weekend. He is the first player to be infected with the virus in the nation's major professional sports leagues. Quarantine officials will conduct an epidemiological study to trace Shin's travel routes and contacts. Two members of his family will also be tested.The KBO is keeping a close eye on the results of the study.
[Soundbite] RYU DAE-HWAN(KBO SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "Minor league games have been suspended. We will make a decision regarding the major league, after the coronavirus test results of players who visited the same places as Shin come out."
The pitcher was traded from the LG Twins to Hanwha. Two other players of the Hanwha Eagles, who recently moved up to the team's first division, are also reportedly waiting to receive tests. It is unlikely Shin had contact with players of the minor league, since, as a reserve squad member, he was staying in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. But it is too early to be optimistic. There are concerns that Shin's infection could have repercussions on Hanwha's first division game against the Lotte Giants in Busan last Sunday. The KBO will decide on whether to suspend its major league season as soon as the results of the epidemiological study come out today. Hanwha are reviewing whether to cancel its match against the Doosan Bears, set to take place in Seoul today.
[Pkg]
- COVID-19 CASE CONFIRMED IN PROFESSIONAL SPORTS
- 입력 2020.09.01 (15:04)
- 수정 2020.09.01 (16:46)
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
