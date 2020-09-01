CONTROVERSY OVER DOCTORS' STRIKE CONTINUES

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Trainee doctors are continuing to stage a nationwide walkout in protest of the government's healthcare reforms. The government last week ordered the striking interns and residents to return to work. Residents and fellows at Seoul National University Hospital tendered their resignations en masse in protest of the government's plan. The government says it will postpone the state medical licensing exam, originally set to begin today, by one week.
[Pkg]
Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital have tendered their resignations en masse. The hospital's association of trainee doctors said the resignations were submitted by 94 percent of 953 residents and 88 percent of fellows. They took the group action in protest against the government's return-to-work order issued for trainee doctors who are on a nationwide strike. The doctors stressed it was an inevitable decision, accusing the government of lacking the will to negotiate with them.
[Soundbite] BAEK CHANG-HYUN(SNUH EMERGENCY ORGANIZATION OF DOCTORS) : "We are very sorry to see that nothing has changed, although young doctors are voicing adamant opinions like this. Submitting resignations is the last and strongest action we can take."
There are concerns that the walkout will partly disrupt the hospital's operations, as shown in the internal medicine department's decision to shorten their outpatient services. Regarding medical students' group boycotting of the state medical licensing exam, the government decided to postpone the test by one week. The exam will begin next Tuesday. The government said it made the decision after medical professors requested that the test be delayed. It also cited the lack of time to check each medical student's intent on canceling the exam.
[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(VICE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Deans and professors at medical schools requested the postponement of the state medical licensing exam, set to begin on September 1. The medical school at Yonsei University again officially asked the government to postpone the test today."
Roughly 90 percent of nearly 3,200 medical students have decided not to take the test. Many citizens are complaining about inconveniences caused by the prolonged medical walkout. Some of them are beginning to boycott clinics and hospitals participating in the strike. Patients' organizations called on striking doctors to return to work while asking the government to engage in sincere talks with them and prevent a medical vacuum.
Trainee doctors are continuing to stage a nationwide walkout in protest of the government's healthcare reforms. The government last week ordered the striking interns and residents to return to work. Residents and fellows at Seoul National University Hospital tendered their resignations en masse in protest of the government's plan. The government says it will postpone the state medical licensing exam, originally set to begin today, by one week.
[Pkg]
Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital have tendered their resignations en masse. The hospital's association of trainee doctors said the resignations were submitted by 94 percent of 953 residents and 88 percent of fellows. They took the group action in protest against the government's return-to-work order issued for trainee doctors who are on a nationwide strike. The doctors stressed it was an inevitable decision, accusing the government of lacking the will to negotiate with them.
[Soundbite] BAEK CHANG-HYUN(SNUH EMERGENCY ORGANIZATION OF DOCTORS) : "We are very sorry to see that nothing has changed, although young doctors are voicing adamant opinions like this. Submitting resignations is the last and strongest action we can take."
There are concerns that the walkout will partly disrupt the hospital's operations, as shown in the internal medicine department's decision to shorten their outpatient services. Regarding medical students' group boycotting of the state medical licensing exam, the government decided to postpone the test by one week. The exam will begin next Tuesday. The government said it made the decision after medical professors requested that the test be delayed. It also cited the lack of time to check each medical student's intent on canceling the exam.
[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(VICE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Deans and professors at medical schools requested the postponement of the state medical licensing exam, set to begin on September 1. The medical school at Yonsei University again officially asked the government to postpone the test today."
Roughly 90 percent of nearly 3,200 medical students have decided not to take the test. Many citizens are complaining about inconveniences caused by the prolonged medical walkout. Some of them are beginning to boycott clinics and hospitals participating in the strike. Patients' organizations called on striking doctors to return to work while asking the government to engage in sincere talks with them and prevent a medical vacuum.
- CONTROVERSY OVER DOCTORS' STRIKE CONTINUES
-
- 입력 2020.09.01 (15:09)
- 수정 2020.09.01 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Trainee doctors are continuing to stage a nationwide walkout in protest of the government's healthcare reforms. The government last week ordered the striking interns and residents to return to work. Residents and fellows at Seoul National University Hospital tendered their resignations en masse in protest of the government's plan. The government says it will postpone the state medical licensing exam, originally set to begin today, by one week.
[Pkg]
Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital have tendered their resignations en masse. The hospital's association of trainee doctors said the resignations were submitted by 94 percent of 953 residents and 88 percent of fellows. They took the group action in protest against the government's return-to-work order issued for trainee doctors who are on a nationwide strike. The doctors stressed it was an inevitable decision, accusing the government of lacking the will to negotiate with them.
[Soundbite] BAEK CHANG-HYUN(SNUH EMERGENCY ORGANIZATION OF DOCTORS) : "We are very sorry to see that nothing has changed, although young doctors are voicing adamant opinions like this. Submitting resignations is the last and strongest action we can take."
There are concerns that the walkout will partly disrupt the hospital's operations, as shown in the internal medicine department's decision to shorten their outpatient services. Regarding medical students' group boycotting of the state medical licensing exam, the government decided to postpone the test by one week. The exam will begin next Tuesday. The government said it made the decision after medical professors requested that the test be delayed. It also cited the lack of time to check each medical student's intent on canceling the exam.
[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(VICE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Deans and professors at medical schools requested the postponement of the state medical licensing exam, set to begin on September 1. The medical school at Yonsei University again officially asked the government to postpone the test today."
Roughly 90 percent of nearly 3,200 medical students have decided not to take the test. Many citizens are complaining about inconveniences caused by the prolonged medical walkout. Some of them are beginning to boycott clinics and hospitals participating in the strike. Patients' organizations called on striking doctors to return to work while asking the government to engage in sincere talks with them and prevent a medical vacuum.
Trainee doctors are continuing to stage a nationwide walkout in protest of the government's healthcare reforms. The government last week ordered the striking interns and residents to return to work. Residents and fellows at Seoul National University Hospital tendered their resignations en masse in protest of the government's plan. The government says it will postpone the state medical licensing exam, originally set to begin today, by one week.
[Pkg]
Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital have tendered their resignations en masse. The hospital's association of trainee doctors said the resignations were submitted by 94 percent of 953 residents and 88 percent of fellows. They took the group action in protest against the government's return-to-work order issued for trainee doctors who are on a nationwide strike. The doctors stressed it was an inevitable decision, accusing the government of lacking the will to negotiate with them.
[Soundbite] BAEK CHANG-HYUN(SNUH EMERGENCY ORGANIZATION OF DOCTORS) : "We are very sorry to see that nothing has changed, although young doctors are voicing adamant opinions like this. Submitting resignations is the last and strongest action we can take."
There are concerns that the walkout will partly disrupt the hospital's operations, as shown in the internal medicine department's decision to shorten their outpatient services. Regarding medical students' group boycotting of the state medical licensing exam, the government decided to postpone the test by one week. The exam will begin next Tuesday. The government said it made the decision after medical professors requested that the test be delayed. It also cited the lack of time to check each medical student's intent on canceling the exam.
[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(VICE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Deans and professors at medical schools requested the postponement of the state medical licensing exam, set to begin on September 1. The medical school at Yonsei University again officially asked the government to postpone the test today."
Roughly 90 percent of nearly 3,200 medical students have decided not to take the test. Many citizens are complaining about inconveniences caused by the prolonged medical walkout. Some of them are beginning to boycott clinics and hospitals participating in the strike. Patients' organizations called on striking doctors to return to work while asking the government to engage in sincere talks with them and prevent a medical vacuum.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다