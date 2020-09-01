CONTROVERSY OVER DOCTORS' STRIKE CONTINUES News Today 입력 2020.09.01 (15:09) 수정 2020.09.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Trainee doctors are continuing to stage a nationwide walkout in protest of the government's healthcare reforms. The government last week ordered the striking interns and residents to return to work. Residents and fellows at Seoul National University Hospital tendered their resignations en masse in protest of the government's plan. The government says it will postpone the state medical licensing exam, originally set to begin today, by one week.



[Pkg]



Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital have tendered their resignations en masse. The hospital's association of trainee doctors said the resignations were submitted by 94 percent of 953 residents and 88 percent of fellows. They took the group action in protest against the government's return-to-work order issued for trainee doctors who are on a nationwide strike. The doctors stressed it was an inevitable decision, accusing the government of lacking the will to negotiate with them.



[Soundbite] BAEK CHANG-HYUN(SNUH EMERGENCY ORGANIZATION OF DOCTORS) : "We are very sorry to see that nothing has changed, although young doctors are voicing adamant opinions like this. Submitting resignations is the last and strongest action we can take."



There are concerns that the walkout will partly disrupt the hospital's operations, as shown in the internal medicine department's decision to shorten their outpatient services. Regarding medical students' group boycotting of the state medical licensing exam, the government decided to postpone the test by one week. The exam will begin next Tuesday. The government said it made the decision after medical professors requested that the test be delayed. It also cited the lack of time to check each medical student's intent on canceling the exam.



[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(VICE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Deans and professors at medical schools requested the postponement of the state medical licensing exam, set to begin on September 1. The medical school at Yonsei University again officially asked the government to postpone the test today."



Roughly 90 percent of nearly 3,200 medical students have decided not to take the test. Many citizens are complaining about inconveniences caused by the prolonged medical walkout. Some of them are beginning to boycott clinics and hospitals participating in the strike. Patients' organizations called on striking doctors to return to work while asking the government to engage in sincere talks with them and prevent a medical vacuum.

