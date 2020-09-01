LEE NAK-YON ON IMPORTANCE OF COVID-19 RESPONSE News Today 입력 2020.09.01 (15:12) 수정 2020.09.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The newly elected chief of the Democratic Party, Lee Nak-yon, who has just finished self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure, says the number-one priority now is COVID-19 response. Meanwhile, topping the agenda of the new parliamentary session that began today is the re-negotiation of leadership formation between rival parties.



[Pkg]



In his first public appearance after two weeks in self-isolation, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon said the top priority at this point is COVID-19 response.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "I feel as if I'm returning to a battlefield after being released from a field hospital. We must win this war against COVID-19."



He pledged to discuss policies for improving people's livelihoods at a meeting with representatives of Cheong Wa Dae, the ruling party and the government slated for this week.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We're seriously considering providing emergency funds to people facing a serious threat to their livelihoods."



Meanwhile, rival parties are once again discussing the issue of leadership formation. After the election of the new Democratic Party chief, United Future Party floor leader Joo Ho-young called for splitting the posts of National Assembly committee chiefs, currently held by the Democratic Party. Lee Nak-yon has instructed his party to find out the UFP's true intentions



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We need to find out their true intentions, because their demands were inconsistent before. I don't think repeating the same trial and error process is wise."



The Legislation and Judiciary Committee will likely become a contentious issue this time as well. Joo Ho-young emphasized there is no point in receiving other leadership posts without the Judiciary Committee. Kim Tae-nyeon, refuses to discuss the matter with the UFP unless it stops its demand to regain the Judiciary Committee. The UFP floor leader did not bring up the issue again, only saying he wants to discuss it with the party leaders.



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "I will be meeting with the chief of our emergency committee. We will discuss it then."



The outcome will likely depend on the timeline of the September plenary session, which began on Tuesday, and possible opposition from the Democratic Party lawmakers who are already serving as committee chiefs.

