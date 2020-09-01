BTS REWRITES K-POP HISTORY ONCE AGAIN News Today 입력 2020.09.01 (15:14) 수정 2020.09.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS continues to rewrite history. The group's English language single "Dynamite" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making then the first South Korean artist to achieve this feat. "Dynamite" has also set a record of reaching 100 million YouTube views in the shortest amount of time. Take a look.



[Pkg]



BTS' new English-language single "Dynamite" has landed at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, according to the latest rankings unveiled early Tuesday Korea time. The Billboard Hot 100 is based on a combined tally of online streams, sales and radio play. Topping this chart means it's currently the most popular song in the United States. It's the first time a South Korean artist has achieved the milestone. BTS have topped Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200, a total of four times so far. Reaching the top of the Hot 100 chart was somewhat predicted after the music video for "Dynamite" set a record 100 million views on YouTube in the shortest time ever after the song was released on August 21st. BTS have also picked up four awards at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards held in the U.S. on Sunday, including in the categories of best pop and best group. The highest-charting South Korean artist on the Hot 100 until now was PSY who reached No. 2 with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style".Local media including USA Today also noted that "Dynamite"'s music video drew more than three million concurrent viewers on YouTube at its premiere.

