GOVT TO DISCUSS ASSISTANCE PLAN OVER COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.09.02 (15:16)

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki appeared on yesterday's KBS News 9, and said that the government will decide on an assistance plan for small merchants, self-employed businessmen, unemployed people, and low-income families in financial strait, after discussing the issue with the president's office and the ruling party this week. Unlike in the first emergency aid, he said the second round of aid will be in the form of selective payment, thus more effective, and stressed that fiscal deficit is still within a manageable range.

입력 2020.09.02 (15:16) News Today

