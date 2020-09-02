KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki appeared on yesterday's KBS News 9, and said that the government will decide on an assistance plan for small merchants, self-employed businessmen, unemployed people, and low-income families in financial strait, after discussing the issue with the president's office and the ruling party this week. Unlike in the first emergency aid, he said the second round of aid will be in the form of selective payment, thus more effective, and stressed that fiscal deficit is still within a manageable range.
- GOVT TO DISCUSS ASSISTANCE PLAN OVER COVID-19
- 입력 2020.09.02 (15:16)
- 수정 2020.09.02 (16:48)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki appeared on yesterday's KBS News 9, and said that the government will decide on an assistance plan for small merchants, self-employed businessmen, unemployed people, and low-income families in financial strait, after discussing the issue with the president's office and the ruling party this week. Unlike in the first emergency aid, he said the second round of aid will be in the form of selective payment, thus more effective, and stressed that fiscal deficit is still within a manageable range.
