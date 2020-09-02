NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.09.02 (15:21) 수정 2020.09.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party's Policy Planning Committee Chairwoman Han Jeoung-ae held meetings with the Korea Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association at the National Assembly yesterday to discuss the nationwide doctors' boycott issue and reported that they came to terms on some agendas. After the meetings, she said that she had explained to the doctors that lawmakers are willing to discuss at least legislative matters from square one with an open mind.

The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that Typhoon Maysak is likely to pass over the eastern waters of Jejudo Island tonight and make landfall on the southern coast near Busan early tomorrow morning before moving out to the East Sea later in the morning. The agency projected that the typhoon would bring strong winds and heavy rain all over the country until tomorrow. In particular, as much as 400 millimeters of rain is expected in the eastern seaboards of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces and the mountainous areas of Jeju.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.09.02 (15:21) 수정 2020.09.02 (16:46) News Today

