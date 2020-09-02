KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party's Policy Planning Committee Chairwoman Han Jeoung-ae held meetings with the Korea Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association at the National Assembly yesterday to discuss the nationwide doctors' boycott issue and reported that they came to terms on some agendas. After the meetings, she said that she had explained to the doctors that lawmakers are willing to discuss at least legislative matters from square one with an open mind.
The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that Typhoon Maysak is likely to pass over the eastern waters of Jejudo Island tonight and make landfall on the southern coast near Busan early tomorrow morning before moving out to the East Sea later in the morning. The agency projected that the typhoon would bring strong winds and heavy rain all over the country until tomorrow. In particular, as much as 400 millimeters of rain is expected in the eastern seaboards of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces and the mountainous areas of Jeju.
Democratic Party's Policy Planning Committee Chairwoman Han Jeoung-ae held meetings with the Korea Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association at the National Assembly yesterday to discuss the nationwide doctors' boycott issue and reported that they came to terms on some agendas. After the meetings, she said that she had explained to the doctors that lawmakers are willing to discuss at least legislative matters from square one with an open mind.
The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that Typhoon Maysak is likely to pass over the eastern waters of Jejudo Island tonight and make landfall on the southern coast near Busan early tomorrow morning before moving out to the East Sea later in the morning. The agency projected that the typhoon would bring strong winds and heavy rain all over the country until tomorrow. In particular, as much as 400 millimeters of rain is expected in the eastern seaboards of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces and the mountainous areas of Jeju.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.09.02 (15:21)
- 수정 2020.09.02 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party's Policy Planning Committee Chairwoman Han Jeoung-ae held meetings with the Korea Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association at the National Assembly yesterday to discuss the nationwide doctors' boycott issue and reported that they came to terms on some agendas. After the meetings, she said that she had explained to the doctors that lawmakers are willing to discuss at least legislative matters from square one with an open mind.
The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that Typhoon Maysak is likely to pass over the eastern waters of Jejudo Island tonight and make landfall on the southern coast near Busan early tomorrow morning before moving out to the East Sea later in the morning. The agency projected that the typhoon would bring strong winds and heavy rain all over the country until tomorrow. In particular, as much as 400 millimeters of rain is expected in the eastern seaboards of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces and the mountainous areas of Jeju.
Democratic Party's Policy Planning Committee Chairwoman Han Jeoung-ae held meetings with the Korea Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association at the National Assembly yesterday to discuss the nationwide doctors' boycott issue and reported that they came to terms on some agendas. After the meetings, she said that she had explained to the doctors that lawmakers are willing to discuss at least legislative matters from square one with an open mind.
The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that Typhoon Maysak is likely to pass over the eastern waters of Jejudo Island tonight and make landfall on the southern coast near Busan early tomorrow morning before moving out to the East Sea later in the morning. The agency projected that the typhoon would bring strong winds and heavy rain all over the country until tomorrow. In particular, as much as 400 millimeters of rain is expected in the eastern seaboards of Gangwon-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces and the mountainous areas of Jeju.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다