CHANGES IN RECRUITMENT PROCESS AMID COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.09.02 (15:26) 수정 2020.09.02 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 has brought extensive changes to the way private companies and government agencies hire people. In observance of the tougher social distancing rules, the city government of Ansan held the first remote job interviews for its prospective employees.



[Pkg]



Remote interview booths inside a library. These partitions were set up to hold video job interviews for government employees.



[Soundbite] (ANSAN GOV'T VIDEO JOB INTERVIEWER) : "Hello, good to see you. Can you hear me and see me clearly?"



230 people showed up for the online session. Over three days, each applicant will undergo a video interview in a separate, assigned booth. Fewer job interviews are available as COVID-19 continues to spread. It's unconventional. But it's a precious opportunity for those looking for government jobs.



[Soundbite] KOH DU-EUL(GOV'T JOB INTERVIEWEE) : "I was worried about my first video job interview, but once I was inside, the connection was good and the interview went well. I was worried because of COVID-19, but I'm glad to have finished the interview well."



Interviewers preferred video interviews as it helped them focus on each individual in a relaxed setting rather than facing a group at the same time.



[Soundbite] (ANSAN CITY GOV'T JOB INTERVIEWER) : "I think they were more relaxed than in face-to-face interviews. Also, I was able to focus more on their answers."



Ansan is the first local government to hold a video job interview for its prospective employees. The city government thought about holding the interviews from the applicants' homes, but taking into account security and fairness, the library was chosen as the ideal interview location. In the age of COVID-19, job interviews in the public sector are quickly changing to safe, non-contact mode as well.

CHANGES IN RECRUITMENT PROCESS AMID COVID-19

입력 2020.09.02 (15:26) 수정 2020.09.02 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 has brought extensive changes to the way private companies and government agencies hire people. In observance of the tougher social distancing rules, the city government of Ansan held the first remote job interviews for its prospective employees.



[Pkg]



Remote interview booths inside a library. These partitions were set up to hold video job interviews for government employees.



[Soundbite] (ANSAN GOV'T VIDEO JOB INTERVIEWER) : "Hello, good to see you. Can you hear me and see me clearly?"



230 people showed up for the online session. Over three days, each applicant will undergo a video interview in a separate, assigned booth. Fewer job interviews are available as COVID-19 continues to spread. It's unconventional. But it's a precious opportunity for those looking for government jobs.



[Soundbite] KOH DU-EUL(GOV'T JOB INTERVIEWEE) : "I was worried about my first video job interview, but once I was inside, the connection was good and the interview went well. I was worried because of COVID-19, but I'm glad to have finished the interview well."



Interviewers preferred video interviews as it helped them focus on each individual in a relaxed setting rather than facing a group at the same time.



[Soundbite] (ANSAN CITY GOV'T JOB INTERVIEWER) : "I think they were more relaxed than in face-to-face interviews. Also, I was able to focus more on their answers."



Ansan is the first local government to hold a video job interview for its prospective employees. The city government thought about holding the interviews from the applicants' homes, but taking into account security and fairness, the library was chosen as the ideal interview location. In the age of COVID-19, job interviews in the public sector are quickly changing to safe, non-contact mode as well.