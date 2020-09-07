TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA News Today 입력 2020.09.07 (15:33) 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Meteorological Administration says Typhoon Haishen exited into the East Sea at 2 p.m. Monday after landing in the nation's southern coastal city of Ulsan. During its landfall, this season's tenth typhoon blew 35 meters per second with a central air pressure of 955 hectopascals. As a category-3 storm on the nation's five-level scale, Haishen disrupted the operations of turbine generators at Wolseong 2 and 3 nuclear power plants.

TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA

입력 2020.09.07 (15:33) 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Meteorological Administration says Typhoon Haishen exited into the East Sea at 2 p.m. Monday after landing in the nation's southern coastal city of Ulsan. During its landfall, this season's tenth typhoon blew 35 meters per second with a central air pressure of 955 hectopascals. As a category-3 storm on the nation's five-level scale, Haishen disrupted the operations of turbine generators at Wolseong 2 and 3 nuclear power plants.