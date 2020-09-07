KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Meteorological Administration says Typhoon Haishen exited into the East Sea at 2 p.m. Monday after landing in the nation's southern coastal city of Ulsan. During its landfall, this season's tenth typhoon blew 35 meters per second with a central air pressure of 955 hectopascals. As a category-3 storm on the nation's five-level scale, Haishen disrupted the operations of turbine generators at Wolseong 2 and 3 nuclear power plants.
- TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA
- 입력 2020.09.07 (15:33)
- 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
