기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA
입력 2020.09.07 (15:33) 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA
동영상영역 끝
SHORTAGE OF HOSPITAL BEDS AMID VIRUS RESURGENCE 다음기사 SHORTAGE OF HOSPITAL BEDS AMID VIRUS RESURGENCE
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Meteorological Administration says Typhoon Haishen exited into the East Sea at 2 p.m. Monday after landing in the nation's southern coastal city of Ulsan. During its landfall, this season's tenth typhoon blew 35 meters per second with a central air pressure of 955 hectopascals. As a category-3 storm on the nation's five-level scale, Haishen disrupted the operations of turbine generators at Wolseong 2 and 3 nuclear power plants.
  • TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA
    • 입력 2020.09.07 (15:33)
    • 수정 2020.09.07 (16:46)
    News Today
TYPHOON HAISHEN MAKES LANDFALL IN S. KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Meteorological Administration says Typhoon Haishen exited into the East Sea at 2 p.m. Monday after landing in the nation's southern coastal city of Ulsan. During its landfall, this season's tenth typhoon blew 35 meters per second with a central air pressure of 955 hectopascals. As a category-3 storm on the nation's five-level scale, Haishen disrupted the operations of turbine generators at Wolseong 2 and 3 nuclear power plants.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!
    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.